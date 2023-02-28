Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rover To Present SPIRIT LEVEL in March

Performances run March 16 - April 1.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Rover Dramawerks continues their 23rd Season with the comedy Spirit Level by Pam Valentine. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running March 16 - April 1 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

When famous author Jack Cameron and his wife Susie (played by real-life couple Jeffrey York and Heather York) drown in a boating accident, they are required to haunt the country cottage where they lived. Then real estate agent Mark Webster (Budd Mann) shows the cottage to Simon and Flic (Sean M. Lewis and Heather Roberts), an aspiring writer and his pregnant wife, and they decide to rent it so Simon can write. When he has writer's block and Flic's monster mother (Sue Goodner) comes to visit, Jack and Susie call on a Guardian Angel (Margaret Young) for assistance, with some unexpectedly wacky results.

Glynda Welch serves as director, with Paula Raven as stage manager. Set and props design are by Charles Welch, with Kyle Chinn as master carpenter. Costume design is by Alison Kingwell, sound design is by Robbi Homan, and lighting design is by Catherine M. Luster. Kenneth Hall serves as the board op for lights and sound. The show will feature artwork by Kelly Steller Hrad.

Thursday, March 16 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or "pay-what-you-can" at the door. Regular ticket prices for Spirit Level are $24.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $18.00 on Thursdays and matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. A First Friday reception with the cast and production team and honoring Ms. Hrad will be held after the performance on Friday, March 14. Tickets may be ordered online at www.roverdramawerks.com, and prorated season subscriptions are also available.

For more information about Rover Dramawerks, please visit them online at www.roverdramawerks.com or call 972-849-0358.




