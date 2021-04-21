R&B ONLY Brings Back Live Event Series With Addition Of Multiple Shows

R&B ONLY announced the return of its live event series that celebrates the genre with performances from top DJs and artists. Initial events are set to take place in Texas, Florida and Arizona, with additional shows being announced in the near future. The announcement was made by R&B ONLY and COLORS Worldwide CEO and Founder Jabari Johnson.

"The forced hiatus did provide the time to concentrate on other entities that we've been building around this much-loved but underserved genre-including content creation and artist promotion-but we are all ecstatic to be able to say that our live events are back," says Johnson. "We can't wait to give all the genre fanatics the R&B ONLY LIVE experience."

Shows currently scheduled include the House of Blues in Dallas,TX on May 22nd, the Aztec Theater in San Antonio, TX on May 28th, the House of Blues in Houston, TX on May 29th, The Riz Ybor in Tampa, FL on June 3rd and the Marquee Theater in Tempe, AZ on June 12th. Tickets can be purchased at https://rnbonly.com/calendar/.

Recognizing a void in R&B music, which has an impassioned community of millions of fans around the world, Johnson launched COLORS Worldwide's flagship property and live event series R&B ONLY. Even with humble beginnings and small gatherings, word spread quickly, and the series grew in prominence. To date, R&B ONLY has produced over 200 events in more than 40 cities and has sold over 250,000 tickets.