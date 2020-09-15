Public Works Dallas Announces Seed Project

See the results from the Seed Project on Thursday, September 17.

2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award Recipient Dallas Theater Center launches a new participatory artistic project which anyone can contribute to with just a little chalk. To expand creative opportunities for people of all ages and experiences while ensuring everyone's health and safety, Dallas Theater Center unveils its Seed Project on Thursday, September 17.

"Our partners at The Public Theater came to us with this opportunity to collaborate and to intersect our communities. Each Public Works organization was invited to create their own offering of public art based on the responses from their specific communities. What a beautiful opportunity to spark joy and to connect with each other in such a challenging time," said Stephanie Cleghorn Jasso, Public Works Dallas Manager, Dallas Theater Center.

Despite being unable to present its large-scale annual Public Works Dallas summer production in 2020, Dallas Theater Center continues its robust community engagement artistic initiatives throughout the pandemic. Community members ranging from children to elders have been engaged with virtual playwriting workshops and presentations, working alongside professional artists. The brightly colored, unique works of art will now be featured on the organization's website, social media, and a digital slideshow at the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Participants used mostly sidewalk chalk, with some choosing alternate art supplies. Then, they captured photos of their work to share.

"It's through activities like these, community-driven, positive and artistic, that people regain hope," said María Calderón, Public Works Dallas Coordinator, Dallas Theater Center. "Everyone's voice can rise and connect to others' even in the simple act of painting with chalk on the sidewalk."

Public Works Dallas strives to bring people together through theater. The annual participative play brings together hundreds of community actors and volunteers in collaboration with professional theater to produce a unique theatrical event. Due to the pandemic, this year's production of Twelfth Night was postponed giving staff members the opportunity to find new ways to continue to bring the community together.

"Public Works Dallas is a place of safety and solace, where all are welcome. Through free workshops, community gatherings, and our annual pageant production, we continue to evolve, especially in this time where we cannot be together and where our communities are hurting as they are continuously facing social injustices. We hope to be united and support one another while learning from each other and creating art along the way." said Cleghorn.

See the results from the Seed Project on Thursday, September 17. Public Works Dallas will host several workshops throughout the year. You can find out more information about Public Works Dallas and the Seed Project at dallastheatercenter.org.

