Pollard Theater Center Reopens With DADDY'S DYIN' WHO'S GOT THE WILL

Cheyenne Whorton, the director of the Pollard Theater Center, spoke to East Texas News host Kayla Lyons about the upcoming play.

The Pollard Theater Center will soon reopen with a performance of "Daddy's Dyin' Who's Got the Will."

Cheyenne Whorton, the director of the Pollard Theater Center, spoke to East Texas News host Kayla Lyons about the upcoming play.

"It's been a long time coming," Whorton said. "In these uncertain times, we're just pleased to return to the stage and bring some escapism back to the world."

Whorton said that when Texas began to shut down due to the health crisis, he and the Pollard Theater Center's Board of Directors met and discussed ways to move forward during a pandemic.

"Daddy's Dyin' Who's Got the Will" will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, as well as at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Set in a small Texas town ("Lo-way-kee"), Daddy's Dyin' concerns the reunion of a family gathered to await the imminent death of their patriarch. But in essence, it is the story of the rebirth of the spirit of the family unit. It is filled with funny, tense, and touching moments about characters you will come to care about.

Tickets are $15 each. Click here to purchase tickets.

Watch the interview on East Texas News.

Shows View More Dallas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You