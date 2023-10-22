Photos: First Look at GPAC's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

The Grand Prairie Arts Council is presenting THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, written by Peter Parnell with music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and direction by Mallory Roelke. The show runs October 20 - 29, 2023, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15.

Check out the photos below!

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book also features verbatim passages from Hugo’s gothic novel.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo (Jacob Rivera-Sanchez), the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo (Fred Craven), he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda (Breana Deanda). Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus de Martin (Christián Thrailkill) and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma people – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

This grounded take on a Disney masterpiece is sure to captivate audiences with its sweeping score and powerful message of acceptance and justice.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME is rated PG13 for darker elements that are featured in the staged musical than in the animated film. Please note that some scenes might be intense for young audiences.

Tickets can be purchased online at the link below.

Photos by: Kris Ikejiri