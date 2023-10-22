Photos: First Look at GPAC's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

The show runs through October 29, 2023

By: Oct. 22, 2023

The Grand Prairie Arts Council is presenting THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, written by Peter Parnell with music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and direction by Mallory Roelke. The show runs October 20 - 29, 2023, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. 

Check out the photos below!

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book also features verbatim passages from Hugo’s gothic novel.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo (Jacob Rivera-Sanchez), the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo (Fred Craven), he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda (Breana Deanda). Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit, though – the handsome Captain Phoebus de Martin (Christián Thrailkill) and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma people – and it’s up to Quasimodo to save them all.

This grounded take on a Disney masterpiece is sure to captivate audiences with its sweeping score and powerful message of acceptance and justice.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME is rated PG13 for darker elements that are featured in the staged musical than in the animated film. Please note that some scenes might be intense for young audiences.

Tickets can be purchased online at the link below.

Photos by: Kris Ikejiri 

Jacob Rivera-Sanchez

Jacob Rivera-Sanchez
Fred Craven & Jacob Rivera-Sanchez

Fred Craven & Jacob Rivera-Sanchez
Trey Cardona, Brianna Seanor, Breana Deanda, Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Cassandra Juarez

Trey Cardona, Brianna Seanor, Breana Deanda, Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Cassandra Juarez
Breana Deanda and Company

Breana Deanda and Company
Company

Company
Christi n Thrailkill and company

Christi n Thrailkill and company
Trey Cardona

Trey Cardona
Company

Company
French Ensemble

French Ensemble
Jacob Rivera Sanchez and French Ensemble

Jacob Rivera Sanchez and French Ensemble
Breana Deanda

Breana Deanda
Breana Deanda and Christi n Thrailkill

Breana Deanda and Christi n Thrailkill
Breana Deanda, Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Karli Hamilton, Nathan Cabano

Breana Deanda, Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Karli Hamilton, Nathan Cabano
Breana Deanda, Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, and Statues and Gargoyles

Breana Deanda, Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, and Statues and Gargoyles
Trey Cardona and company

Trey Cardona and company
Meghan MacLellan, Brianna Seanor, Breana Deanda, and Shahdae Williams

Meghan MacLellan, Brianna Seanor, Breana Deanda, and Shahdae Williams
Fred Craven & Breana Deanda

Fred Craven & Breana Deanda
Christi n Thrailkill, Fred Craven, Meghan MacLellan, Rebecca Miller, Chelsea Schmidt , Austin Lebeda

Photos: First Look at GPAC's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Fred Craven, Joseph Vondra, and Company

Fred Craven, Joseph Vondra, and Company
Breana Deanda, Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Karli Hamilton

Breana Deanda, Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Karli Hamilton
Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Statues, and Gargoyles

Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Statues, and Gargoyles
Cole Casey

Cole Casey
Trey Cardona, Christi n Thrailkill, Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, and Romani Ensemble

Trey Cardona, Christi n Thrailkill, Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, and Romani Ensemble
Trey Cardona and Romani Ensemble

Trey Cardona and Romani Ensemble
Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Breana Deanda, Christi n Thrailkill

Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Breana Deanda, Christi n Thrailkill
Fred Craven and Breana Deanda

Fred Craven and Breana Deanda
Breana Deanda and Christi n Thrailkill

Breana Deanda and Christi n Thrailkill
Rebecca Miller, Chelsea Schmidt, Austin Lebeda

Rebecca Miller, Chelsea Schmidt, Austin Lebeda
Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Fred Craven, and company

Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, Fred Craven, and company
Company

Company
Jacob Rivera-Sanchez and Fred Craven

Jacob Rivera-Sanchez and Fred Craven
Jacob Rivera-Sanchez and Fred Craven

Jacob Rivera-Sanchez and Fred Craven
Company

Company
Breana Deanda, Fred Craven, and company




