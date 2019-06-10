Photo Flash: THE ARMOR PLAYS dominate Theatre Three this summer!

The world premiere of Selina Fillinger's THE ARMOR PLAYS: CINCHED & STRAPPED rounds out the 2018-2019 Theatre Three season with a new play that would likely be banned in Alabama based on today's headlines. From the madcap composure of the dining room to the dank wonder of the underground, women fight to escape futures laid out for them.

Check out the photos below!

Fillinger's The Armor Plays examine the ever-evolving roles of men and women and question who will lead the way in the future. And don't worry, gentlemen, there're plenty of guns in there for you, too.

THE ARMOR PLAYS, directed by Leslie Swackhamer, is produced by Theatre Three and will dominate the T3 main stage from June 6 through June 30, with opening night celebrated on Monday, June 10. For more info go to: www.theatre3dallas.com

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Schmidt

THE ARMOR PLAYS cast is comprised of incoming T3 Associate Artistic Director, Christie Vela as Lady Glessing and Arb; Sophie Neff as Lady Witherton and Goo; Ania Lyons as Lady Ada and Tot; and Ana Hagedorn as Tabitha and Igg. James Crawford as Lord Burrows and Ved and Seth Magill as Lord Witherton and Cal round out the group.

Tickets range from $10-50 and are on sale at Theatre3Dallas.com. Tickets are also available by phone at 214.871.3300, option #1 and in-person at the Theatre Three Box Office.





