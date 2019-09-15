Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA

McKinney Youth onSTAGE (MYO) will present MATILDA THE MUSICAL October 10-14 at the Church Street Auditorium in the downtown McKinney Arts District. The auditorium is located off the main square at 306 North Church Street.

MATILDA opens the 9th season for MYO which offers a full season of plays and musicals for students in the North Collin County area. This production features 40 young performers grades 2-12 from schools in McKinney, Melissa, Anna, Frisco, Prosper and other area towns. Through the years MYO has provided great performances for all ages.

Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who believes in Crunchem Hall's motto: "Bambinatum est Magitum," or "Children are Maggots." She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile. Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda's bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson -- that even though life can be hard, "nobody but me is gonna change my story" so "sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty."

The role of Matilda is split between 6th grader Brooke Gorry-Pettit and 4th grader Andie Miller. Brooke has over 15 shows to her credit including playing the title role in ANNIE and Rhoda Penmark in THE BAD SEED. Andie has 6 shows to her credit including playing Les in NEWSIES. The cast also features some top notch high school and middle school performers including Seniors Maddie Franklin (Heathers) and Sean Heater (Little Shop of Horrors)

MYO is a 501c3 Community Youth Theatre operating independently in McKinney. MYO receives a grant from the McKinney Arts Commission. There is no charge tuition for students to participate in its productions. Upcoming shows include REALLY ROSIE, FIREBRINGER, and URINETOWN. For information on the season, contact us at Myoyouththeatre@gmail.com.

Tickets for MATILDA are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance: https://matildamyo.brownpapertickets.com.

Shows are October 10. 11, 12 at 7:00. October 12, 13 at 2:00 and 6:30 on the 14th.



The class. Clayton Vaughan as Trunchbull.

Kai Peterson and Annelise Best as Rudolpho and Mrs. Wormwood.

Andie Miller as Matilda

Brooke Gorry-Petit as Matilda

Brooke Gorry-Petit and Andie Miller split the role of Matilda.

Our Mini-maggots

Dance captains Daci Beaudette and Sydney Enoch

The teen maggots

Amanda Thrip has problems

Matilda

The Wormwoods

The Wormwoods

Matilda classmates

Matilda classmates

Bruce and Noelle

Alicia Enoch as Tommie

Andie Miller as Matilda

Brooke Gorry-Pettit as Matilda

Noah Ayres as Bruce

Ruby Terry as Sarah

Sydney Enoch Dance Captain/Teen

Trinity Heather as Amanda Thripp





