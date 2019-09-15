Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA

Sep. 15, 2019  

McKinney Youth onSTAGE (MYO) will present MATILDA THE MUSICAL October 10-14 at the Church Street Auditorium in the downtown McKinney Arts District. The auditorium is located off the main square at 306 North Church Street.

MATILDA opens the 9th season for MYO which offers a full season of plays and musicals for students in the North Collin County area. This production features 40 young performers grades 2-12 from schools in McKinney, Melissa, Anna, Frisco, Prosper and other area towns. Through the years MYO has provided great performances for all ages.

Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl with extraordinary powers. The daughter of abusive parents, Matilda finds refuge in library books, which she reads quickly and in creating her own stories. Things are no better at school, where Matilda also must face a tyrannical and cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who believes in Crunchem Hall's motto: "Bambinatum est Magitum," or "Children are Maggots." She finds companionship in her teacher, Miss Honey, though well-intentioned, is shy and fragile. Brave little Matilda knows she has to stand up against the adults in her world, and in doing so, discovers her own remarkable powers. Matilda's bravery teaches Miss Honey and her classmates an important lesson -- that even though life can be hard, "nobody but me is gonna change my story" so "sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty."

The role of Matilda is split between 6th grader Brooke Gorry-Pettit and 4th grader Andie Miller. Brooke has over 15 shows to her credit including playing the title role in ANNIE and Rhoda Penmark in THE BAD SEED. Andie has 6 shows to her credit including playing Les in NEWSIES. The cast also features some top notch high school and middle school performers including Seniors Maddie Franklin (Heathers) and Sean Heater (Little Shop of Horrors)

MYO is a 501c3 Community Youth Theatre operating independently in McKinney. MYO receives a grant from the McKinney Arts Commission. There is no charge tuition for students to participate in its productions. Upcoming shows include REALLY ROSIE, FIREBRINGER, and URINETOWN. For information on the season, contact us at Myoyouththeatre@gmail.com.

Tickets for MATILDA are $10 and can be purchased at the door or in advance: https://matildamyo.brownpapertickets.com.

Shows are October 10. 11, 12 at 7:00. October 12, 13 at 2:00 and 6:30 on the 14th.

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
The class. Clayton Vaughan as Trunchbull.

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Kai Peterson and Annelise Best as Rudolpho and Mrs. Wormwood.

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Andie Miller as Matilda

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Brooke Gorry-Petit as Matilda

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Brooke Gorry-Petit and Andie Miller split the role of Matilda.

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Our Mini-maggots

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Dance captains Daci Beaudette and Sydney Enoch

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
The teen maggots

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Amanda Thrip has problems

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Matilda

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
The Wormwoods

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
The Wormwoods

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Matilda classmates

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Matilda classmates

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Bruce and Noelle

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Alicia Enoch as Tommie

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Andie Miller as Matilda

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Brooke Gorry-Pettit as Matilda

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Noah Ayres as Bruce

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Ruby Terry as Sarah

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Sydney Enoch Dance Captain/Teen

Photo Flash: McKinney Youth OnSTAGE Presents MATILDA
Trinity Heather as Amanda Thripp



Related Articles View More Dallas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look At TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS At Victory Gardens
  • Adam Jacobs to Appear on Radio's IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE
  • Chicago Shakespeare Announces Highly Anticipated Return Of Hit Hip Hop Musical Q BROTHERS CHRISTMAS CAROL
  • The Second City Announce New E.t.c. Cast Member