PECOS RIVER BRASS Kicks Off Entertainment Series Of Irving 2019-20 Series

The Entertainment Series of Irving is thrilled to be opening its 2019-2020 season on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m. with the Pecos River Brass Band. The concert will be held at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving). Tickets are $26.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.irvingartscenter.org or calling 972-252-ARTS.



Pecos River Brass is a 20-piece big band based in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. They perform for a variety of concert jazz venues and private functions and dances of all types. Performances feature their own arrangements as well as the music from the great Jazz Big Bands. Pecos River Brass is a mainstream band with a love of melody, harmony and rhythm.



WHAT: Pecos River Brass

WHEN: Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.)

TICKETS: $26.50; www.IrvingArtsCenter.org



About the Entertainment Series of Irving:

For more than 60 years, the Entertainment Series of Irving has been bringing artists and audiences together by producing a variety of affordable entertainment to Irving, including jazz, revues, orchestras, and dance performances, among others.





