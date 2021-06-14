Outdoor Musical WORKING At Dallas Theater Center Honors Essential Workers

Dallas Theater Center honors essential workers with Working: A Musical, their first production for live audiences since March 2020. They offered several hundred complimentary tickets to employees of healthcare organizations with whom DTC has been working with during the pandemic. In addition, all essential workers will be offered discounted tickets and the house will also open earlier for them as well so they have first choice on general admission seating!

Based on Studs Terkel's bestselling book, this unique musical features the real-life words of everyday working Americans. Through original songs by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In the Heights), James Taylor and others, Working lifts up the voices of teachers, waiters, truck drivers and other essential workers who often go unnoticed but whose work uplifts our lives day in and day out.

"The first song in Working begins with the words, 'I hear America singing,'" said Kevin Moriarty, DTC's Enloe/Rose Artistic Director. "Throughout the musical, the seven actors each step forward to portray real-life people who talk about what they do all day, and how they feel about what they do. Their words have been set to music by a variety of composers, each writing in their own musical style. Over the course of the evening, the voices of the individual workers combine together to form the tapestry of American life. Now, more than ever, we know how vital each person's work is to keeping our community safe, healthy and strong. Working is the perfect opportunity to celebrate those contributions."

The production marks the DTC directorial debut for Tiana Kaye Blair, a member of DTC's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company since 2016. Her directing work includes Spell 7 (Prairie View A&M University), Dutchman (Metamorphosis Theatre), and Mlima's Tale (Second Thought Theatre). Her acting credits at DTC include: Penny Candy, Steel Magnolias, The Mountaintop and In The Heights. Blair is also a member of Progress Theatre, an international touring ensemble committed to using art to encourage social consciousness, cross-community dialogue amongst audiences diverse in race, age and spiritual background. She holds a B.A. from PVAMU and an M.F.A. from SMU.

"With this show, we want to honor the people who we belovedly called 'essential workers' in the pivotal moment that was 2020. Lifting up their stories, their family legacies, and the contributions they've made is how we honor the work they do every day and all that they've woven into the fabric of American society," Tiana Kaye Blair, Director, Working.

The show will be presented outdoors at Annette Strauss Square in the AT&T Performing Arts Center. The production runs from July 7-18 with all performances beginning at 8:30 p.m. While the house will open at 8 p.m. for everyone, essential workers will be welcomed 30 minutes earlier. This is the first time DTC has hosted an in-person audience for a live performance in more than a year.

"We're beyond excited to welcome audiences back to live theatrical performance," said Moriarty. "We are immensely grateful to our subscribers and donors who have supported us throughout the pandemic. Because of their support, we're able to produce this outdoor, concert-style production for our community this summer, as we look forward to our return to indoor performances with a full season of plays and musicals starting in September."

Concessions will be available before the show. Masks are required for patrons entering and exiting Strass Square, but may be removed once they are in their seating area. Seating is general admission on the lawn with six feet of distance between patrons. Audience members should bring a blanket or chair that matches Strauss Square Guidelines (height not to exceed 4 inches). A limited supply of lawn chairs will be available for patrons to rent on a first come, first served basis. To view the guidelines or get tickets, go to https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/working-the-musical/ or call the box office at (214) 522-8499.