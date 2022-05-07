North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Announces 2022-2023 Season

The North Texas Performing Arts Repertory has announced their 2022-2023 Season. The season is set to feature eight exciting shows. The summer shows that have already been announced are Legally Blonde: The Musical and The Spongebob Musical. The shows run from June 17th through June 26th and July 15th through July 24th respectively. The rest of the newly announced 2022-2023 season includes Rent, which runs from September 9th through the 18th, Heathers, from October 21st through October 30th, Evita, playing March 10th through March 19th, Kinky Boots, which will run from April 21st through the 30th, Pippin, playing in 2023 from June 16th through the 25th, and Disney's Newsies, which will close out the season from July 14th through the 23rd.

Enjoy the Benefits of a Season Ticket Holder

The benefits include

30% Discount on tickets!

15% off Community Theatre tickets throughout the year including Scrooge the Musical!

Priority seating selection

Enjoy the same seats for every show

Exchange privileges within the same show (can not be exchanged for other NTPA shows).

No waiting in line - all tickets are emailed in advance.

Protection against lost or stolen tickets.

Purchase Extra Seats as needed for individual shows at 15% off!

Priority renewal next year with ability to keep your seats! - NEW BENEFIT

You may notice that the season tickets look a little different this year. Instead of selecting an individual performance for each show, you will select your performance day which will apply to all shows. For instance, if you select 1st Friday evenings, then your ticket for each production will be on the opening Friday night for each show. Don't worry! You can always exchange your tickets to another performance time if needed by reaching out to our box office at tickets@ntpa.org.

This new setup allows us to offer easy renewals next year and will give you priority access to season tickets as a long-time subscriber, as well as allow you to keep your selected seats from year to year if you choose! Buy your season tickets today to choose your perfect seats!

