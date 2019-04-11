NNPN Rolling World Premiere of WOLF AT THE DOOR Arrives in Dallas

National New Play Network, the country's alliance of nonprofit theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays, announces the continuation of its 83rd Rolling World Premiere (RWP): Wolf at the Door by Marisela Treviño Orta. After a successful run at New Jersey Repertory Company (Long Branch), the Roll will continue at Kitchen Dog Theater (April 11-May 5 in Dallas). The play will next arrive at Milagro (May 2-25 in Portland) before wrapping up its Roll at Halcyon Theatre (2019 Dates TBA in Chicago).



An NNPN Rolling World Premiere (RWP) models a process for developing and producing new plays that results in stronger work overall and the momentum needed for a play to join the repertoire of frequently produced new American works. Each Rolling World Premiere connects three or more NNPN Member Theaters that choose to mount the same new play within a 12-month period, allowing the playwright to develop the work with a new creative team in each theater's community. To date, NNPN has championed RWPs with over one million dollars in financial support. Alumni plays have received hundreds of subsequent productions, recognition in markets across the world, been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, won Steinberg/ATCA, Stavis, PEN and Blackburn awards, and been adapted into feature films.



Now in its 28th season, Kitchen Dog Theater (KDT) has established itself as one of the leading theaters in the region, boasting a 40-member artistic company of top local talent. A place where questions of justice, morality, and human freedom can be explored, KDT's mission is to challenge moral and social consciences, and invite audiences to be provoked, challenged, and amazed through its critically-acclaimed productions. A staunch champion of new work, KDT is a founding member of the NNPN, producing timely, exciting plays that may have otherwise never been seen in Dallas. kitchendogtheater.org



National New Play Network is an alliance of professional theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays. Since its founding in 1998, NNPN has supported more than 250 productions nationwide through its innovative National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere program, which provides playwright and production support for new works at its Member theaters. Additional programs - its annual National Conference, National Showcase of New Plays, and MFA Playwrights Workshop; the NNPN Annual and Smith Prize commissions; its residencies for playwrights, producers and directors; and the organization's member accessed Collaboration, Festival, and Travel banks and online information sessions - have helped cement the Network's position as a vital force in the new play landscape. NNPN also strives to pioneer, implement, and disseminate ideas and programs that revolutionize the way theaters collaborate to support new plays and playwrights. Its most recent project, the New Play Exchange, is changing the way playwrights share their work and others discover it by providing immediate access to information on more than 23,500 new plays by living writers. NNPN's 32 Core and almost 90 Associate Members - along with the nearly 300 affiliated artists who are its alumni, the thousands of artists and artisans employed annually by its member theaters, and the hundreds of thousands of audience members who see its supported works each year - are creating the new American theater. nnpn.org | newplayexchange.org





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories