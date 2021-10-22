NEW FREE FALL WORKSHOPS AVAILABLE FROM Comes To Dallas Theater Center

Karen Almond" height="199" src="https://cloudimages.broadwayworld.com/columnpiccloud/21634828979.jpg" width="250" /> Photo by Karen Almond

Dallas Theater Center's (DTC) city-wide community engagement program, Public Works Dallas, offers free fall workshops starting this month. The workshops will be aimed at people of all ages and offered at different locations around the city.

Workshops are underway, but registration will stay open. Class topics include playwriting, performance, and storytelling through movement. All of the instructors are professional artists. Each workshop lasts for an hour and runs for about six weeks.

"Community is at the center of our work at DTC," said Kevin Moriarty, Enloe/Rose Artistic Director. "We believe that participating in the arts is the birthright of everyone in a democracy. Whether you are 8 or 80 years old, we believe there is joy in being able to express yourself as a theater artist. It's a great way to meet new people and explore the joys of acting. All are welcome!"

Workshops will be offered at Public Works Dallas partner locations Bachman Lake Together, City of Dallas Park & Recreation Department, and Jubilee Park & Community Center. There are classes available for children through seniors. The wide range of topics, available age ranges, times of day, and locations all go to serving Public Works Dallas' mission of reaching and connecting as many people as possible through theater.Instead of taking programming away during the pandemic, we're expanding! We're looking for opportunities to reach out to more people. Especially during these times, we want to give as many people as possible an opportunity to connect," said María Calderón, Public Works Dallas Coordinator.

To learn more information about DTC's Public Works Dallas workshops, reach out to Maria Calderon at Maria.Calderon@dallastheatercenter.org. To learn more about Public Works Dallas' additional programs, please visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/public-works-dallas.

ABOUT Dallas Theater Center:

One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs to an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, DTC is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus and Rem Koolhaas and at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright. Dallas Theater Center is one of only two theaters in Texas that is a member of the League of Resident Theatres, the largest and most prestigious non-profit professional theater association in the country. Under the leadership of Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty and Managing Director Jeffrey Woodward, Dallas Theater Center produces a year-round subscription series of classics, musicals, and new plays and an annual production of A Christmas Carol; extensive education programs, including the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award-winning Project Discovery, a partnership with Southern Methodist University's Meadows School of the Arts; and many community collaborations. In 2017, in collaboration with Ignite/Arts Dallas at SMU Meadows School of the Arts and the AT&T

Performing Arts Center, DTC launched Public Works Dallas, a groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project designed to deliberately blur the line between professional artists and community members, culminating in an annual production featuring more than 200 Dallas citizens performing a large scale theatrical production. Throughout its history, Dallas Theater Center has produced many new works, including The Texas Trilogy by Preston Jones in 1978; Robert Penn Warren's All the King's Men, adapted by Adrian Hall, in 1986; and recent premieres of Miller, Mississippi by Boo Killebrew; Stagger Lee by Will Power; Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure by Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn; Bella: An American Tall Tale by Kirsten Childs; Penny Candy by Jonathan Norton; Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter and Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical by Robert Horn, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Dallas Theater Center gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors: Texas Instruments and Texas Instruments Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, American Airlines, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, Lexus, TACA, and Texas Commission on the Arts.

Commitment to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion: At Dallas Theater Center, all are welcome. We want to be the best place to work and see theater, and to be a positive and transformational force in Dallas and beyond. We stand-up for equity, diversity, and inclusion across our company and community. As a leading national theater, we recognize that building an equitable, diverse, and inclusive environment is central to our relevance and sustainability in the community we serve and love. We acknowledge the land upon which this production was filmed as the ancestral home of many Indigenous Peoples including the Caddo, Wichita, Tawakoni and Kiikaapoi, as well as the tribes that may have lived here and roamed the area including Comanche, Kiowa and Apache and those indigenous people whose names we don't know anymore. We honor, revere and respect those who were stewards of this land long before we made it our home. We also acknowledge the neighborhood we inhabit as one of the original Freedman's towns of Dallas built by those who were enslaved by European colonization.