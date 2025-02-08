NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Set for UTA Theatre Arts and Dance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The University of Texas at Arlington Department of Theatre Arts and Dance will present Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, the 2012 electropop opera by writer/composer, Dave Malloy, based on Leo Tolstoy's novel War and Peace. The show runs for six performances in UTA's Studio Theatre from February 26 - March 2. Led by UTA Theatre Arts and Dance faculty and students, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 is directed by Anne Healy, associate direction and choreography by Sarah Fagan, and music direction by Vicky Nooe.

"This production brings Tolstoy's universal themes of love and fate to life through a fusion of electro-pop, rock, opera, and Russian folk music, creating an experimental and electric atmosphere that transports audiences to nineteenth-century Russia through a contemporary lens," Associate Professor Healy said. "With immersive staging and a surprising take on this literary classic, this production promises an unforgettable experience for audiences."

BFA Musical Theatre major, Jalyn Roberson, who plays Natasha, also finds the experience "unforgettable:" "It's truly been a fulfilling experience to play Natasha. She's complex. I had to really analyze the power dynamics between her and other characters to truly understand why she makes certain decisions. It is a challenging role."

Scenic design by Gabrielle Marbrough (BFA '25), lighting design by Leah Mazur, costume design by Margaret Monostory Crowley, props and puppetry design by Justin Miller, sound design by Bill Eickenloff, Stage Management Faculty, Hailey Green. Booth Stage Manager, Laz Jarrell (BFA '25) and Deck Stage Manager, Stephanie Divoky (BFA '27). Libby Hawkins is the assistant director.

Tickets are $22, $15 for students, seniors, and UTA faculty and staff. For tickets visit https://utatickets.com/.

The Department of Theatre Arts and Dance in the College of Liberal Arts at UTA provides comprehensive undergraduate education through theory, research, and practice in the performing arts, theatrical design, and dance. Theatre Arts and Dance's educational environment is characterized by shared values, unity of purpose, diversity of opinion, mutual respect, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

