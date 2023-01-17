Michael Mayes Returns To Texas For Wagner Debut In Dallas

Baritone Michael Mayes, a native Texan, returns to Dallas for his first venture into Richard Wagner and The Ring Cycle, debuting the role of Alberich in a new production of Das Rheingold. Born and reared in Cut'n'Shoot, Mayes graduated with a degree in Vocal Performance from the University of North Texas. For more than a decade, Texas opera companies have consistently cast him in vastly varied repertoire including the title role in Rigoletto with Houston Grand Opera, Colonel Jim Thompson in Glory Denied with Fort Worth Opera, and Doug Hansen in Everest with The Dallas Opera.

Praised for his "gloriously rich" voice and a stage presence that is "superb in every way," Mayes enjoys a celebrated operatic career in both traditional and contemporary roles with theaters throughout the United States and Europe. Following his explosive international debut as Joseph de Rocher in Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking in 2018 with Teatro Real, Mayes quickly established a prominent presence as a leading baritone with important European theaters including Staatsoper Stuttgart, English National Opera, The Barbican, Theatre of Sound, and Bergen National Opera.

Throughout his skyrocketing career, Mayes has never lost his passionate focus on twenty-first century operas by living composers such as Jake Heggie who have vital stories to tell about finding justice and equality in a suffering world. Michael's mantra is "opera with a conscience." He uses his unique artistic perspective to effect positive change through his performances. After his debut in Everest at The Dallas Opera a couple pulled him aside and told him they had met in a support group for suicide survivors. The opera told their story in an incredibly healing way for both. The ongoing search for connection drives Mayes to pursue meaningful productions like Theatre of Sound's reimagining of Bluebeard's Castle to raise awareness of dementia, and Cipullo's Glory Denied, which shines a light on veterans, prisoners of war, and their families.

Das Rheingold continues Michael's rise as a master of dramatic vocal repertoire, with recent engagements including Il Conte di Luna in Il Trovatore with Seattle Opera and The Glimmerglass Festival; the title role in Wozzeck with Des Moines Metro Opera; and an acclaimed portrayal of Bluebeard in Bluebeard's Castle with Theatre of Sound (UK) and The Atlanta Opera. He reprises the role of Alberich next season with Seattle Opera.

Mayes recently expressed his enthusiasm for the debut: "The opportunity to return to Texas and sing this epic opera with extraordinary colleagues at one of my favorite companies is the realization of a decades-long dream."

Other recent Texas highlights for Mr. Mayes include the world premiere of Great Scott with The Dallas Opera, Rigoletto and My Favorite Things with Houston Grand Opera, and Lysistrata with Fort Worth Opera. In June of 2023, he returns to Germany to sing the title role in Saint Francois D'Assise by Olivier Messiaen with Staatsoper Stuttgart.

Full cast and production information for the Dallas production of Das Rheingold are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219221®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdallasopera.org%2Fperformance%2Fdas-rheingold%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1