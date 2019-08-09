Meet NTPA's Newest Resident Director, Cheryl Lowber

NTPA is pleased to welcome professional actor and educator Cheryl Lowber to its staff as a Resident Director.

Cheryl Lowber has been a member of the NTPA family for nearly two years having worked as a professional actor, director, and acting coach and respected UIL One Act Play adjudicator. Cheryl earned her B.A. in Theatre from Oklahoma Baptist University and her Masters in Fine Arts in Acting from Southern Methodist University, where she taught undergraduate courses in "The Art of Acting."

Cheryl has appeared onstage at numerous venues in DFW, New York City, and as far away as South Korea, where she played Lady Anne in Shakespeare's Richard III for the Eurasia Shakespeare Theatre Company. She also works as a voiceover artist, performing in audiobooks, commercials, and industrials.

Cheryl has played roles in directing some of NTPA's biggest shows including its recent "A Midsummer Night's Dream", "Newsies", "Chicago", Cabaret" and other major productions. Her performance credits are long and impressive including The 39 Steps (Stage West); Role Play (Stage West); A Christmas Carol (Dallas Theater Center); House and Garden (Theatre Three); Picnic (Theatre Three); and other major area theatres.

Cheryl's 2020 schedule kicks off with "Aladdin Kids" and "Never Ending Story" and these other exciting big productions!





