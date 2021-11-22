MainStage Irving-Las Colinas to Present HAVE YOURSELF A BROADWAY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

Just in time for the holiday season, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will present festive annual favorite, Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas. Co-hosted by Amy Stevenson and Craig Boleman and featuring a star-studded cast of DFW theater favorites, the show runs for three performances only December 1-3, 2021 in the Dupree Theatre at the Irving Arts Center.



They invite you to "Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas" and join them for an enchanting evening of entertainment this December! Featuring the musical talents of some of DFW's finest performers, this two-act fundraising concert will pay homage to Broadway's greatest hits as well as holiday carols and songs from your favorite movie musicals! Act 1 songs include "Wilkommen" from Cabaret, "The Wizard and I" from Wicked, and "I Don't Need Anything But You" from Annie, while Act 2 focuses on holiday season favorites such as "Jingle Bell Rock", "Marshmallow World," and "Sisters" from White Christmas! More information about this holiday concert is available at www.mainstageirving.com.



Single tickets are $32.50 and are also on sale now at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

Just the Facts: Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas Directed & Music Directed by Scott Bardin Accompanied by Clint Blanco Hosted by Amy Stevenson & Craig Boleman Produced by Clayton Cunningham & Tom Ortiz Stage Managed by Tom Ortiz December 1-3, 2021

Featuring (in alphabetical order): Cathy Parks Bardin, Scott Bardin, Lena Gay, Kenny Green, Sky Johnson, Arianna Movassagh, Kim Smith, and Jason Solís.



For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com.