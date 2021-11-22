MainStage Irving-Las Colinas to Present HAVE YOURSELF A BROADWAY LITTLE CHRISTMAS
Featuring Cathy Parks Bardin, Scott Bardin, Lena Gay, Kenny Green, Sky Johnson, Arianna Movassagh, Kim Smith, and Jason Solís.
Just in time for the holiday season, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will present festive annual favorite, Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas. Co-hosted by Amy Stevenson and Craig Boleman and featuring a star-studded cast of DFW theater favorites, the show runs for three performances only December 1-3, 2021 in the Dupree Theatre at the Irving Arts Center.
They invite you to "Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas" and join them for an enchanting evening of entertainment this December! Featuring the musical talents of some of DFW's finest performers, this two-act fundraising concert will pay homage to Broadway's greatest hits as well as holiday carols and songs from your favorite movie musicals! Act 1 songs include "Wilkommen" from Cabaret, "The Wizard and I" from Wicked, and "I Don't Need Anything But You" from Annie, while Act 2 focuses on holiday season favorites such as "Jingle Bell Rock", "Marshmallow World," and "Sisters" from White Christmas! More information about this holiday concert is available at www.mainstageirving.com.
Single tickets are $32.50 and are also on sale now at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.
Just the Facts: Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas Directed & Music Directed by Scott Bardin Accompanied by Clint Blanco Hosted by Amy Stevenson & Craig Boleman Produced by Clayton Cunningham & Tom Ortiz Stage Managed by Tom Ortiz December 1-3, 2021
Featuring (in alphabetical order): Cathy Parks Bardin, Scott Bardin, Lena Gay, Kenny Green, Sky Johnson, Arianna Movassagh, Kim Smith, and Jason Solís.
For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com.