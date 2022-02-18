MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Announces Cast For ENCHANTED APRIL

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast and performance dates for the upcoming production of Enchanted April. Written by Matthew Barber from the novel by Elizabeth Von Arnmin, Enchanted April is a lush, refreshing theatrical holiday depicting the restorative power of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

The cast includes:

Lotty Wilton - Samantha Johnson

Mellersh Wilton - Walt Threlkeld

Rose Arnott - Kim Winnubst

Frederick Arnott - Stephen R. Miller

Caroline Bramble - Caitlin Martelle

Antony Wilding - David Helms

Mrs. Graves - Mary-Margaret Pyeatt

Costanza - Sheila D. Rose

Directed by Rose Anne Holman, this production will run for three weekends, May 6-21, 2022, in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $22 to $29 and are on sale now at www.IrvingArtsCenter.com. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

Of the whimsical romantic comedy, Director Rose Anne Holman states, "After having survived the last two years of gloom and doom all around us, I'm thinking that Enchanted April is what we all could use. Women who are feeling lost in their everyday lives rediscover themselves, so this is more than a vacation story, a perfect dream holiday at a beautiful Mediterranean villa. Discontent vanishes, love is found, troubled marriages are healed, and kindness grows." Holman concludes, "This show is filled with wit, romance, and rebellion which gives the actors absolutely delicious lines to deliver as the play unfolds. I believe that this story reminds us that we can have rich, meaningful lives if we dare to step out of our comfort zones and reach for happiness and follow our hearts."