Lyric Stage to Present MAMMA MIA! August 24-28

Lyric Stage will open its 29th season with the hit musical Mamma Mia! August 24-28, 2022 at Dallas' Majestic Theatre. Tickets are $38 for regular performances, and $28 for preview performances.

Mamma Mia! tells the story of Sophie, a young woman in search of her birth father on the eve of her wedding. Sophie's quest to discover the identity of her father brings chaos, love, laughter - plus a lot of singing & dancing - to their sunny Greek island, as well as the unexpected twenty-year reunion of three men from her mother's past.

With Music & Lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, and some songs with Stig Anderson, all of ABBA fame, Mamma Mia! has a Book by Catherine Johnson and was Originally Conceived by Judy Cramer. Since debuting in 1999, Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 65 million people worldwide, and ran on Broadway for 14 years, becoming the 9th longest-running show in Broadway history. The show includes such hits as "Super Trouper," "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," and "Mamma Mia." In 2008, the musical was adapted into the hit film of the same name, starring Amanda Seyfried as Sophie, and Meryl Streep as her mother, Donna.

Mamma Mia! will be directed by Lyric Stage Executive Artistic Director Christopher J. Deaton, and choreographed by Kelly McCain. The orchestra will be led by the production's Music Director, Vonda K. Bowling, and Bruce Greer will serve as the production's Musical Supervisor. Lighting Design will be by Scott Guenther, Sound Design & Engineering by Jorge Guerra, and Costume Design & Coordination by Megan A. Liles. Mamma Mia! is produced by Lyric Stage Producer Catherine Carpenter Cox & Lyric Stage Executive Artistic Director Christopher J. Deaton.

The entirely local cast of this international hit musical is led by Presley Duyck as Sophie Sheridan and Mary Gilbreath Grim as her mother, Donna Sheridan. Playing Sophie's potential dads are Aaron Mateo Arroyo as Sam Carmichael, Cody Alarcón as Bill Austin, and Sergio Antonio Garcia as Harry Bright. The cast also features Megan A. Liles as Tanya and Samantha Padilla as Rosie, with Dwight Taylor as Sky, Michael Alonzo as Pepper, Danny Vanegas as Eddie, Jéssica Webba as Ali, Thi Le as Lisa, and Lucas Haupert as Father Alexandrios. Rounding out the company and ensemble are Carissa Aguila, Eden Grace Barrus, Annie Olive Cahill, Edward Michael Escamilla, Stephanie Felton, Victoria Gomez, Hunter Hurt, Spencer Laboda, Andrew Nicolas, Colin Phillips, Ryan Ramirez, Reyna Sanchez, Cari Walton, and Kelsey Jordan Ward..

Tickets are now available at TicketDFW.com or by calling 214-871-5000. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.