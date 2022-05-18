Lyle Lovett Returns to Bass Hall in August

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that Lyle Lovett, Grammy AwardÂ® winner and country music icon, will return to Bass Hall for one night only Tuesday, August 23. Ahead of closing out his nationwide tour at Austin City Limits, Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will play Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall as the first show of the 2022-2023 BNSF Popular Entertainment Series lineup. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10am!

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Whether touring as a 'Duo' or with his 'Acoustic Group' or 'The Large Band', Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most infectious and fascinating musicians in popular music. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. His oeuvre, rich and eclectic, is one of the most beloved of any living artist working today.

Lovett released his 12th original studio album, 12th of June, on May 13. This album is the singer-songwriter's first to release in a decade, following 2012's Release Me, as well as his first album release since becoming a father to twins in 2017. Lovett is a four-time Grammy AwardÂ® winner including Best Country Album, Best Country Duo/Group with Vocal, Best Pop Vocal Collaboration and Best Country Male Vocal.

"We are thrilled to have Lyle Lovett return to the Bass Hall stage," said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. "We've had the pleasure of hosting him many times, the last being in 2019. We consider him a dear friend and couldn't think of a better act to have open the 2022-2023 BNSF Popular Entertainment Series."

Tickets start at $66 and may be purchased online at www.basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9am - 5pm and Saturday 10am - 4pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups. Additional show information is available at www.basshall.com and www.lylelovett.com.

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band kicks off the 2022-2023 BNSF Popular Entertainment Series. The remaining shows on the series will be announced at a later date. Performing Arts Fort Worth looks forward to celebrating 25 years of Bass Performance Hall in the 2022-2023 BNSF Popular Entertainment Series.