Liz Mikel Celebrates 30 Anniversary at Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) celebrates 30 years with one of the city's most talented actors, Liz Mikel. She made her debut on the DTC mainstage in 1991, appearing in A Midsummer Night's Dream. Since then, Mikel has been featured in multiple DTC productions and currently features in Cake Ladies at the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre as Tweedy-Bird, a character written specifically for her.

Mikel's DTC productions include Ain't Misbehavin; Crowns; Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; Avenue X, Romeo and Juliet; Bella, Medea; School For Wives and Streetcar Named Desire, Penny Candy; Twelfth Night; Steel Magnolias; A Raisin in the Sun; Miller, Mississippi; and The Rocky Horror Show. She is also a founding member of DTC's Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company. In addition to her work on the DTC stage, Mikel has worked on Broadway shows, including a production that first appeared in the Potter Rose Performance Hall. Give It Up! premiered at DTC before moving to Broadway as Lysistrata Jones. She has also appeared in movies, and television shows including Get On Up, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, and Friday Night Lights. Mikel even had a chance to appear in A Midsummer Night's Dream at DTC again in 2009.

"When I started as a young actor, I was excited about the possibility of working with artists who had been performing longer than I had been alive. The members of The Acting Company - Akin Babatunde, Randy Moore, Kurt Rhodes, Nance Williamson - embraced me and I felt at home. Now, I'm one of the seasoned artists in the room!" said Liz Mikel, Cake Ladies DTC. "Being a part of DTC has given me rare opportunities that some folks feel they have to leave town to experience. For that, I'll forever be grateful."

In 2019, DTC presented Mikel with the Linda and Bill Custard Award for her distinguished career. Kevin Moriarty, Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, has worked with Mikel on multiple productions such as The Wiz, Inherit the Wind, and A Christmas Carol. In fact, Mikel has appeared for more than 20 years in DTC's annual production A Christmas Carol! Moriarty is also directing the current production of Cake Ladies. In that show, she portrays one of the titular Cake Ladies, a character developed with her in mind by Jonathan Norton, DTC's playwright-in-residence. Her continued success comes as no surprise to Moriarty.

"For thirty years, Liz Mikel has been one of the most significant artists at Dallas Theater Center. As a founding member of DTC's Brierley Resident Acting Company, she has performed in productions ranging from raucous comedy to intense drama and from Shakespeare to musical theater. Through it all, she has brought her immense skill, singular personality, emotional honesty and stunning voice to her performances," said Moriarty. "More than any other artist, Liz Mikel is the face of Dallas Theater Center. Everyone who has had the opportunity to work with her during the past thirty years has been enriched by their collaboration. I feel blessed to have been inspired by her for so many years, and I look forward to celebrating her artistry on our stage for decades to come."

Dallas Theater Center will offer social distance seating during their live performances of Cake Ladies. Guests are welcome to select the option of being placed in the social distance section during the checkout process when purchasing tickets online. Concessions will not be served. To view their COVID-19 Guest Policy, please visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/covid-19-guest-policy.

Dallas Theater Center will be honoring Mikel throughout their 2021-22 season with events. Audiences can currently see Mikel in Cake Ladies in the Wyly Theatre through October 17. Essential workers are eligible to receive complimentary tickets. They can call the Box Office at (214) 522-8499 to reserve their seats. Tickets will be held at the box office. To get more information or to buy tickets to Cake Ladies, visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/cake-ladies/.

