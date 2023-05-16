Lewisville Grand Theater Presents The Quebe Sisters June 3

Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that Dallas-based Progressive Western Swing band, The Quebe Sisters, will perform as part of the Texas Tunes Series on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 8 p.m.

With their super sophisticated vocal harmonies, swinging rhythm section, and effortless ability to rip three part-fiddle lines with flawless intonation, this one-night-only concert promises to be an incredible display of musical virtuosity that will take you on an auditory journey unlike any other.

With over fifteen years of touring to date, The Quebe Sisters have delivered their authentic triple fiddle and three-part harmony sound to the concert halls and festivals of North America and Europe.

Grace, Sophia, and Hulda Quebe front an innovative Progressive Western Swing band of archtop guitar, upright bass, fiddles and sibling harmony. The Dallas-based five-piece presents a unique Americana blend of Western Swing, Jazz-influenced Swing, Country, Texas-Style Fiddling, and Western music.

The band's stripped-down acoustic instrumentation breathes new life into seasoned sounds once found in Texas dance halls and honky-tonks. Innovation has led the sisters to channel the musical connection between danceability and emotiveness, combining old sounds with new feelings and old feelings with new sounds. It's not nostalgia that drives the band as purveyors of Western Swing, but the aspiration to take the music back to its roots and sustain the spirit of Swing.

Combine the musical stylings of The Mills Brothers, Ray Price, Count Basie, Willie Nelson, and you have none other than The Quebe Sisters.

This concert will take place in the Huffines Performance Hall. Tickets are $35 and $25 for reserved seating and can be purchased online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. $20 Lewisville resident tickets can be purchased in person at The Grand during normal business hours. Must show valid driver's license or utility bill to validate residency. Subject to availability. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.



Lewisville Grand Theater is the City of Lewisville's home for the arts. The center presents a variety of regional and national touring performers, art exhibits, and classes, while also giving the many arts groups in the Greater Lewisville area a facility to perform and display their works. Its multiple performance spaces play host to a variety of events, including live music, theater, dance performances, comedy shows, and more. The center features a 294-seat performance hall, black box theater, recital hall, art gallery, and courtyard.

The Texas Tunes series began in 2011 as part of the inaugural season of Lewisville's beautiful new arts facility. Featuring artists with ties to the Lone Star State, these concerts celebrate the diversity of Texas music and culture. Performers include both contemporary young artists and seasoned professionals. The series is presented by the City of Lewisville.