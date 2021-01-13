Lebanon Trail High School Presents FORBIDDEN BROADWAY

Although it is very difficult to do an see theatre right now, Lebanon Trail High school has found a way. Go

The original plan in place for this year was to do The Wizard of Oz, but that got put on hold due to the global pandemic. Then the Director, Michael Hollomon, announced the new musical; Forbidden Broadway.

For those unaware, Forbidden Broadway is a collection of parody songs that poke fun at popular shows Broadway legends including Carol Channing, Liza Minnelli, and Indian Menzel. What worked so perfectly for this show is that it requires very minimal interaction between people. Since it is hits songs and doesn't have much of a plot, each number (except for a few group ones) have a fairly small cast.

All performers will be wearing masks in order to do it safely. However, the masks are no ordinary masks. They are masks that stick out in the front that are made for singing.

Get tickets here: https://tickets.friscoisd.org/tickets_fine_arts_lebanon_trail.html