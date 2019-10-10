Laughter League Presents Dallas International Children's Festival

Laughter League, a non-profit organization, will present their inaugural Dallas International Children's Festival, October 19, 2019, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Dr., Dallas, TX. 75218.

Celebrating the diverse cultural heritage of Dallas featuring youth performers from Beckles Dancing Company, Ballet Folklorico Hispanic of the Arts, Bharatanatyam Dancers of India, S-Ankh Rasa Drummers, Choreo Records Tap Company and the Mime Troupe from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts!

Circus stars from The Petite Palace will present feature performances! Stamp your festival passport at Arts and Crafts, World Flavors, Circus Arts, the American Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course and create your own Instagram post at the Circus Selfie Pop-up! Nancy Churnin will be reading from one of her amazing books! And don't miss demonstrations by special guest and American Ninja Warrior finalist Grant McCartney, the Island Ninja at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.



The festival will be covered with fun family opportunities. Encounter stilt walkers, musicians, magicians, jugglers and more throughout the festival. The air will be filled with music and laughter as well as the mouth-watering smell of popcorn. All the fun, entertainment, education, arts and crafts will be focused on our greatest love, the children. The festival is free and open to the public.

"We wanted to create a Festival that celebrates the diversity of this amazing city and allows children from all walks of life to come together to laugh, learn and play", says Tiffany Riley, founder Laughter League.

The Festival is free and open to the public and will be an exciting day of interaction for all.

For more information on the Festival please visit DallasInternationalChildrensFestival.com.





