Javier Camarena Will Perform a Recital At Dallas Opera This Month

The Dallas Opera will welcome world-renowned tenor Javier Camarena to the Winspear Opera House stage on Saturday, March 26, at 7:30pm. The recital, with pianist Ángel Rodríguez, will include beloved Neapolitan and Latin songs, and famous arias by composers including Verdi and Donizetti, for which Camarena has become known.

"Just over two years ago, I had the opportunity to hear Javier Camarena and Ángel Rodríguez in Madrid-his thrilling high notes, charm, musical versatility, and charisma captured the audience from the first note," said Ian Derrer, TDO's Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. "After his extraordinary performance, I knew we MUST bring him to Dallas."

Camarena is joined by celebrated pianist Ángel Rodríguez, who has established a career spanning more than three decades and calls international opera stars, such as Joseph Calleja, Pretty Yende, and Rolando Villazón, among his frequent collaborators.

Javier Camarena Recital