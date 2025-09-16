JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL to Kick Off Casa Mañana 2025-26 Children's Theatre Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casa Mañana will kick off its 2025-26 Children's Theatre season with Junie B. Jones, The Musical. The show runs October 4-19 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now.

This hilarious and heartfelt adaptation of Barbara Park's best-selling books brings Junie B.'s adventures to life on stage. In this story, it's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot has changed since last year. Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting.

Junie B. Jones, The Musical stars Lily Gast* as Junie B. Jones, Dylan Ciminna* as Mr. Scary/Daddy/Mrs. Gutzman, Kynzi Gumm-Harris as Lucille/Jose/Bobbi Jean Piper, Kathryn Jacobson* as May/Grace/Mother, Seth Paden* as Herb/Chenille and Tyler Ray Lewis* as Sheldon/Camille/Lennie.

Junie B. Jones, The Musical is directed by BJ Cleveland, choreographed by Laura West Strawser, and music directed by Jesse Fry. Additional creative staff include Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Katie Dill as scenic designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as Costume Designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and makeup designer.

BJ Cleveland (Director) is celebrating 52 years under the Dome! He has directed Casa Mañana's recent productions of Mary Poppins Jr., The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Beauty and the Beast, A Tuna Christmas and recently starred in Cinderella (Stepmother), Grease (Miss Lynch), and Matilda (Trunchbull). He has directed at WaterTower Theatre, Dallas Contemporary Theatre, Theatre Three, Dallas Children's Theater, Mainstage Irving, and served as Theatre Arlington's Artistic Director for 16 years and adjunct professor at UTA. He recently starred in Guys and Dolls (Nathan Detroit) for Lyric Stage and regional premieres of The Prom (Barry), The Producers (Max Bialystock), and originated the role of Chuck in Silver Foxes directed by Michael Urie. Cleveland's TV credits include: The Facts of Life, BJ & Lester, host of The Disney Afternoon and the Discovery Channel's Route 66. Recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County and DFW Critics Circle.

Laura West Strawser's (Choreographer) credits as a choreographer include Will Rogers Follies, The Producers, The Wedding Singer, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Footloose, Once on This Island, Rent at Casa Mañana, West Virginia Public Theatre, and Arts Council of Coastal Carolina. Her performance credits include the National Tours of Hello, Dolly!, Crazy For You, Funny Girl, Copacabana. Her regional performance credits include West Side Story, Gypsy, Anything Goes, South Pacific, Oklahoma!, Singin' in the Rain at Trump Plaza, and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular! Strawser teaches at TCU in both Dance and Theatre and owns Fort Worth Classical Pilates.

Jesse Fry (Music Director) has been involved with shows at Casa Mañana for over ten years as a Music Director, keyboardist, and rehearsal pianist. Highlights have been Les Misérables, Newsies, Miss Saigon, The Producers, and JC Superstar to name a few. He is also the president and co-founder of “Trekorda: The Collaborative Musician's Network” which connects professional musicians with those who need them.

Ticket prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Junie B. Jones, The Musical performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, October 4 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, October 5 at 11am and 3pm, Friday, October 10 at 7pm*, Saturday, October 11 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, October 12 at 11am** and 3pm, Saturday, October 18 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, October 19 at 11am and 3pm.

*This performance includes ASL interpretation.

**Casa Mañana continues its Sensory Friendly program with Junie B. Jones, The Musical's performance on Sunday, October 12 at 11am. This performance features a more relaxed environment, including muted production elements such as sound and lights. A quiet room will be available to audience members. Additional details and resources are available on www.casamanana.org.