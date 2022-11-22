I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE Returns to Theatre Three Next Month

As an homage to one of Theatre Too's most Popular Productions, Theatre Three is announcing the return of Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Robert's I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change to headline the grand opening of the intimate downstairs space that has been closed since 2020. Directed by Joel Ferrell and Music Directed by Vonda K. Bowling, this crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind what it means to love, date, or lose someone and will run from December 29-February 18. The run includes special performances on New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day - complete with holiday-focused perks like champagne, chocolates, and flowers.

"It has been a personal goal since I started at Theatre Three to make Theatre Too (T2) a viable space for a real 'second T3 season,'" says Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela. "With the installation of a brand-new chairlift, so much new programing is possible, including the ability to provide space for other organizations for whom space is an issue. We're thrilled at the prospect of multiple shows happening at once in our venue!"

"I always said I took I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change away after 20 consecutive years in Theatre Three's basement space so I could bring it back!" says Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt. "I can think of no better way to celebrate than with Theatre Three's longest running musical."

Tickets for performances on New Year's Eve and Valentine's Day are on sale now for Subscribers! Tickets to these two performances will go on sale to the public on Monday, November 28 at noon. Group pricing for these two special performances are available for Couples ($150 for two tickets), Throuples ($180 for three tickets), Double Dates ($200 for four tickets), and Key Parties ($400 for ten tickets). Those attending the New Year's Eve performance will receive champagne and New Years accessories and those attending the Valentine's performances (including the "Uh-Oh" Valentine's performance) will receive chocolates and flowers.

Single tickets for the full run of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change will be available Monday, December 5 at noon. Season tickets holders can add this show onto their Subscription for $30 by calling the box office at 214-871-3300 or e-mailing at boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. General Admission tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at www.theatre3dallas.com. Seating will be general admission with priority to Subscribers. The performance will take place in Theatre Too, the downstairs performance space accessible by stairs and a chairlift.

Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. Mask policy may vary based on Community Risk. Please keep an eye on Theatre Three's social media and website for updates. For additional security, Theatre Three has installed ActivePure air sanitizers within our HVAC system.