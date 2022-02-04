Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAMILTON Performances Scheduled To Resume February 4, 2022 at Bass Performance Hall

The tour of HAMILTON plans to move forward with all scheduled performances at Bass Performance Hall through February 6.

Feb. 4, 2022  
The tour of HAMILTON plans to move forward with all scheduled performances at Bass Performance Hall through February 6, including tonight, February 4, and does not plan to cancel any future performances due to inclement weather conditions.

In the event of a future cancellation, all ticket holders who purchased through official outlets (www.basshall.com and the Bass Hall Box Office) will be contacted via email and an announcement will be posted to our social media channels and website.

If you are unable to attend tonight's performance due to weather conditions and would like to request a refund, please submit a request form at www.basshall.com/hamiltonweather. Ticket holders who purchased from third parties will need to contact their point of purchase for ticketing options.

The Performing Arts Fort Worth remote box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am-5:00pm. We are currently experiencing a higher-than-normal volume of messages, so we ask for your patience and understanding as messages are being received, prioritizing the closest performance first.


