Granbury Opera House Announces 2020 Broadway On The Brazos Season

Granbury Theatre Company announced its 2020 Broadway on the Brazos season at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

Season tickets include five musicals and three stage plays:

Father of the Bride (January 24 - February 9)

Mel Brooks' The Producers (February 21 - March 22)

Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (Apr 3 - 26)

Greater Tuna (May 15 - 31)

Legally Blonde: The Musical (June 12 - July 12)

Monty Python's Spamalot (August 7 - 30)

Fiddler on the Roof (September 11 - October 11)

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap (October 23 - November 8)

Next year's Christmas production, which is still to be determined, will be on the Opera House stage November 27-December 23. This show is not included in the regular season ticket but is available at a discount as an add-on purchase.

Fiddler on the Roof was the top show on the season ticket holder's survey, according to GTC president Micky Shearon. "There are classics like Father of the Bride, Greater Tuna, and The Mousetrap but also fun new shows like The Producers and Legally Blonde," Shearon commented. "There is something for everyone."

Season tickets for the 2020 productions are available now on the company website at www.granburytheatrecompany.org.

Through August 31, theatre patrons can take advantage of an Early Bird special. A package for admission to all eight shows is $250 - a savings of $30 or the equivalent of one show. With the Christmas show add-on, the Early Bird package is $280.

Tickets are still available for the remainder of the 2019 season, which includes Grease (through July 7), The Wizard of Oz (July 26-August 25), Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park (September 6-29), The Addams Family (October 11-November 10), and The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (November 22-December 22).

As part of a Children's Series, Granbury Theatre Academy will present Aladdin Jr. on July 12-21 and Junie B. Jones Jr. on November 15-17.

Several concerts and special events are also on the Opera House calendar for this year, and more are planned for later in 2019 as well as next year. Upcoming events in the Summer Concert Series include "Infinite Journey: A Tribute to Journey" on July 30-August 1 and "Liverpool Legends: A Tribute to the Beatles" on August 30-September 1.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.





