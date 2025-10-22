GOBLIN MARKET is Coming to Theatre Three in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Theatre Three will continue its bold 2025–2026 season in Theatre Too (T2, the downstairs space) with GOBLIN MARKET, a dark and lyrical chamber musical by Polly Pen and Peggy Harmon, adapted from the poem by Christina Rossetti.

Directed by James Chandler and Music Directed by Vonda K. Bowling, GOBLIN MARKET starts previews on November 13, opens November 15, and runs through December 7, 2025. In this sensual, psychological two-woman fever dream, Elizabeth Kensek* and Jessica Humphrey dive into a haunting world of desire, danger, and sisterhood where goblin men linger at the edges of memory, and nothing is as innocent as it seems.

About the Play:

Goblin Market is a haunting chamber musical based on Christina Rossetti's 19th-century poem. When two grown sisters, Laura and Lizzie, return to their childhood home, they are drawn into a vivid recollection of a mysterious, sensual and dangerous encounter from their youth. As memory and fantasy intertwine, they relive a dark fairy tale of sexuality, goblin merchants, and the unbreakable bond of sisterhood.