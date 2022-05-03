Folk Rocker Bob Livingston to Play at Lewisville Grand Theater

The Lewisville Grand Theater is pleased to announce that folk-rock artist Bob Livingston will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Sunday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. Livingston will also lead the 10th Annual Lewisville Grand Songwriting Workshop on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for the concert and the songwriting workshop are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix.

A folk-rock raconteur, Bob Livingston is a founding member of Austin's legendary Lost Gonzo Band that toured and recorded with many of Texas's most iconic musicians, including Jerry Jeff Walker and Michael Martin Murphey. Known as a consummate storyteller, Livingston takes his audiences on wild and colorful rides down the rutted roads of his extensive musical history. Livingston still plays over 100 shows a year, including house concerts, folk clubs and festivals. He is the Artistic Director for a multi-cultural group from Texas and India called Cowboys & Indians. Whether it's a solo performance or with a band like Cowboys & Indians, Livingston is a singer-songwriter who captures his audience from the first notes played. It's an irresistible invitation to travel down the musical roads where his rambles have taken him over the years.

This concert takes place in The Grand's intimate Black Box Theater. Tickets are $20 general admission seating and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Sales tax and ticket fees are included in price.

The 10th Annual Lewisville Grand Songwriting Workshop will be held on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Singer-songwriter Bob Livingston will lead the group in a collaborative effort to write a new song. The afternoon will conclude with breakout groups tackling a songwriting prompt and a Q&A session. Tickets for the songwriting workshop are $55 and include a catered lunch and one ticket to the Black Box Songwriter Series: Bob Livingston concert taking place on Sunday, May 22, at 6 p.m. Participation in this workshop is limited to 20 people. More information on this event is available at LewisvilleGrand.com.