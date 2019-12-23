Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Dallas:
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Play
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Performance Award: Best Cabaret Performer (Male or Female)
Performance Award: Best Ensemble Performance
Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Musical
Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Play
Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Musical
Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Play
Production Award: Best Touring Production
Technical Award: Best Choreography
Technical Award: Best Costume Design
Technical Award: Best Direction
Technical Award: Best Hair and Makeup Design
Technical Award: Best Lighting Design
Technical Award: Best Musical Direction
Technical Award: Best Original Script and/or Score of a New Work
Technical Award: Best Props Design
Technical Award: Best Scenic Design
Technical Award: Best Sound Design
Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Over 500 Seats
Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Under 500 Seats
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Aaron Yowell - MATILDA - Repertory Company Theatre 21%
Evan Beggs - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 14%
Tevin Cates - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grand Prairie Arts Council 14%
Coy Rubalcaba - LA LLORONA: A LOVE STORY - Bishop Arts Theatre Center 25%
Chance Gibbs - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Denton Community Theatre 21%
Zak Reynolds - SANTALAND DIARIES - Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana 20%
Lucy Shea - BRIGHT STAR - The Firehouse Theatre 25%
Mikayla Lewis - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 14%
Caroline Rivera - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Denton 10%
Polly Maynard - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Denton Community Theatre 28%
Mia Washington - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Repertory Company Theatre 20%
Mikayla Lewis - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 15%
Christopher Llewyn Ramirez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center 23%
Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - North Texas Performing Arts 19%
David Midkiff - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 15%
John Rodgers - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Theatre of North Texas 27%
Solomon Abah - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Granbury Theatre Company 23%
Jeff Meador - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 12%
Talia Thiesfield - IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center 29%
Presley Duyck - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Denton 17%
Sam Shepherd - GREASE - Granbury Theatre Company 10%
Tiffany Solano DeSena - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Dallas Theater Center 31%
Bentleigh Nesbit - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Granbury Theatre Company 12%
Angela Burkey - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 12%
Caleb Barnett - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 29%
Kam Askew - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 24%
Stephen Newton - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Granbury Theatre Company 10%
Everest Pearson - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 34%
Theodore Morris - OUR TOWN - Circle Theatre 24%
Will McDonald - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Outcry Youth Theatre 16%
Sydney Dotson - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 26%
Kamarri Askew - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 24%
Ashlyn Koford - NEWSIES - Outcry Youth Theatre 20%
Brooke Gorry-Pettit - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 31%
Ilyana Metzger - OUR TOWN - Circle Theatre 30%
Jolie Lambert - ROMEO & JULIET - Genesis Children’s Theatre 12%
Tanner Cockrum - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 27%
Everest Pearson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 25%
Corbin Ross - NEWSIES - Outcry Youth Theatre 11%
Noah Ayres - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 30%
Will McDonald - THE LEGEND OF ARTHUR - Outcry Youth Theatre 28%
Max Turman - A GOLDEN FLEECING - Genesis Children’s Theatre 13%
Matilda McSpadden - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 25%
Sydney Enoch - INTO THE WOODS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 21%
Ally Ramsey - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 20%
Aurea Coral - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 34%
Grace Moore - ROMEO & JULIET - Genesis Children’s Theatre 21%
Halle Harrington - ANNIE - Denton Community Theatre 8%
BJ Cleveland - AN EVENING WITH LIZA AND JUDY - Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana 27%
Kam Askew - COFFEE SHOP TOURS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 23%
Janelle Lutz - AN EVENING WITH LIZA AND JUDY - Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana 19%
CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 23%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 23%
MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 11%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center 31%
MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 16%
NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 12%
TWELFTH NIGHT - Dallas Theater Center 29%
DRIVING MISS DAISY - Granbury Theatre Company 15%
CHRISTMAS CAROL - Granbury Theatre Company 10%
CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 29%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 27%
NEWSIES - Outcry Youth Theatre 9%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Outcry Youth Theatre 35%
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 33%
ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts 12%
HAMILTON - Dallas Summer Musicals 28%
HELLO, DOLLY - Dallas Summer Musicals 22%
MISS SAIGON - Dallas Summer Musicals 12%
Rickey Tripp - IN THE HEIGHTS - Dallas Theater Center 25%
Karen Rose - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 21%
Tabitha Ibarra - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 10%
Valerie Enoch - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 25%
Tammy Spencer - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 25%
Drenda Lewis - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Granbury Theatre Company 13%
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 26%
Jeremy Dumont - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 25%
Jay Lewis - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 12%
Valerie Enoch - ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 30%
Catherine Petty-Rogers - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 26%
Colton Lively - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Granbury Theatre Company 12%
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 25%
John Bartenstein - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 24%
Hank Baldree - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 10%
Ashley Bouras - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 27%
W. Brent Sawyer - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 23%
Greg Doss - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 10%
Joe Surgeon - TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Casa Mañana 41%
Gregory McKnight - THE ADVENTURE OF BETAKID - North Texas Performing Arts 13%
Ian Ferguson - THE MANUFACTURED MYTH OF EVELYN FLYNN - Theatre Three 12%
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 26%
Brady Flock - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 23%
Gaylene Carpenter - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 15%
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 27%
Brandon Tijerina - BRIGHT STAR - The Firehouse Theatre 17%
Wendy Searcy - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 14%
Jonathan Parke - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 17%
Haden Capps - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 16%
Kyle Hoffman - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Granbury Theatre Company 12%
Casa Mañana 47%
Dallas Theater Center 28%
Winspear Opera House 25%
Granbury Theatre Company 25%
Theatre Three 18%
Campus Theatre 17%
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Play
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Performance Award: Best Cabaret Performer (Male or Female)
Performance Award: Best Ensemble Performance
Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Musical
Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Play
Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Musical
Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Play
Production Award: Best Touring Production
Technical Award: Best Choreography
Technical Award: Best Costume Design
Technical Award: Best Direction
Technical Award: Best Hair and Makeup Design
Technical Award: Best Lighting Design
Technical Award: Best Musical Direction
Technical Award: Best Original Script and/or Score of a New Work
Technical Award: Best Props Design
Technical Award: Best Scenic Design
Technical Award: Best Sound Design
Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Over 500 Seats
Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Under 500 Seats
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.