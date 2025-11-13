 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

FOREVER PLAID: PLAID TIDINGS Encore Comes to Lyric Stage

The show runs from December 5-21.

By: Nov. 13, 2025
FOREVER PLAID: PLAID TIDINGS Encore Comes to Lyric Stage Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lyric Stage will present Forever Plaid - Plaid Tidings, a holiday classic by Stewart Ross. The show runs from December 5-21 at the Lyric Stage Studio located at 1170 Quaker St., Dallas, TX 75207. General admission tickets and reserved café tables, ranging from $42.50 to $62.50, are now on sale at https://www.lyricstage.org/season32

 

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage managing and co-artistic director, said, “This family friendly show was so popular last year that we are having an encore! There are well-loved pop songs from the mid-20th century, comedy and an interactive portion with the audience that makes it engaging.”

 

Director is Mary Gilbreath Grim; Kelly McCain is the choreographer, and Hans Grim is the music director.

 

Key roles are as follows: Anthony Ortega as Francis; Daniel Hernandez as Sparky;Shane Duckett as Jinx; and Ben Meaders as Smudge.

 

Storyline: At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren't sure why they've returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they're needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world. Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show – this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the "Day-O" in Excelsis! 




Don't Miss a Dallas News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos