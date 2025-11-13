FOREVER PLAID: PLAID TIDINGS Encore Comes to Lyric Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lyric Stage will present Forever Plaid - Plaid Tidings, a holiday classic by Stewart Ross. The show runs from December 5-21 at the Lyric Stage Studio located at 1170 Quaker St., Dallas, TX 75207. General admission tickets and reserved café tables, ranging from $42.50 to $62.50, are now on sale at https://www.lyricstage.org/season32.

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage managing and co-artistic director, said, “This family friendly show was so popular last year that we are having an encore! There are well-loved pop songs from the mid-20th century, comedy and an interactive portion with the audience that makes it engaging.”

Director is Mary Gilbreath Grim; Kelly McCain is the choreographer, and Hans Grim is the music director.

Key roles are as follows: Anthony Ortega as Francis; Daniel Hernandez as Sparky;Shane Duckett as Jinx; and Ben Meaders as Smudge.

Storyline: At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren't sure why they've returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they're needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world. Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show – this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the "Day-O" in Excelsis!