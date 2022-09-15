Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Entertainment Series Of Irving Celebrates Their 67th Season With A Performance By Endless Summer

The concert is on Saturday, October 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 15, 2022  

The Entertainment Series of Irving will kick off its 2022-2023 season "Timeless Tributes!" on Saturday, October 14, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Endless Summer - America's Beach Boys Experience! Joined onstage by the Irving High School Choir, Dallas-based tribute band Endless Summer will reproduce the sights and sounds of the surf music craze, making for an unforgettable evening of live music! The concert will be held at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving). Tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.IrvingArtsCenter.com or calling 972-252-ARTS (2787).

The evening's festivities will also include a raffle. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase before the show and participants will be entered to win autographed Beach Boys merchandise, including The Beach Boys newest release, 'The Sounds of Summer' LP, signed by Al Jardine, and Mike Love's book, My Life as a Beach Boy, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the band.

Perfect harmonies, tremendous musicians and excellent showmanship make Endless Summer not just a tribute, but an authentic Beach Boys Experience! Relive the classic surf and hot rod sounds as this six-piece show takes you on a musical journey to the fabulous 60's. Featuring several members who performed live with The Beach Boys and many of your favorite songs, audiences are guaranteed to have a night to remember filled with "Fun Fun Fun!"


Entertainment Series of Irving's 2022-2023 season is sponsored by the Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Minuteman Press, Spring Creek Barbecue, Subway Sandwiches of Irving, and Soloshoe Communications.


