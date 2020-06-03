El Paso Opera Performs Curbside

El Paso Times has reported that The El Paso Opera is finding ways to entertain in the era of social distancing, bringing performances curbside.

The curbside concerts kicked off with mezzo soprano Mariana Sandoval singing from the back of a truck for people to step outside of their homes and listen to the beautiful music!

To find out where they will be performing next, you can follow the El Paso Opera on Facebook and Instagram.

You can request for them to come to your neighborhood for a donation by contacting the opera at 915-581-5534 or info@epopera.org.

