Eisemann Center to Present PIANO BATTLE

Eisemann Center Presents PIANO BATTLE: Andreas Kern vs. Paul Cibis at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 7:30 pm in the Bank of America Theatre.

BLACK AND WHITE ARE READY TO FIGHT

Whether or not they are friends in real life, mercy is the last thing on their mind when fighting on stage. Winning the heart of the audience is the only thing that counts! The brainchild of internationally acclaimed pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis, the PIANO BATTLE sees the duo go head-to-head on stage, charming and enchanting the audience with a variety of classical pieces. The show is divided into several rounds, each featuring a certain musical style. The two artists, with distinctly different performance techniques, will even go so far as to improvise on the tunes you request.

YOU ARE THE JUDGE

A competition wouldn't be a competition without a jury and here, YOU will be the judge! All members of the audience are invited to vote on the pianists' performances and will eventually crown the winner. Of course, this might not be the limit of your participation...Part serious classical recital, part tongue-in-cheek performance by two classy pianists, the PIANO BATTLE is a unique concert that pleases both the ear and the eye.

Originally created for the Hong Kong City Festival, PIANO BATTLE has been performed for sold-out audiences in Europe, the United States and Asia, including the Shanghai Oriental Arts Center, Seoul Arts Center and an open air spectacle before 6,000 fans in Taiwan. The show has also been well received in the pianists' home country where

Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis have performed for enthusiastic audiences in concert halls and at festivals all over Germany - including the Beethovenfest Bonn, the Rheingau Musik Festival, the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival, the Prinzregententheater Munich and the Philharmonie Berlin.

Tickets are $45 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2019-2020 Season include The Dallas Morning News, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, UT Dallas, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc. and Raising Cane's.





