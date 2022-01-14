Eisemann Center Presents The Ten Tenors, February 23 with LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Eisemann Center Presents The TEN Tenors, returning to the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:30 pm for a third appearance with their new tour, Love Is in the Air.

Love Is in the Air is the latest show from The TEN Tenors, which made its debut in Adelaide Australia on May 18th 2019. The TEN Tenors' latest show embraces love in all its forms and includes some of the most popular feel-good love songs and wedding first dance songs of all time. They'll cover many of your favorite romantic tunes, from pop songs with a twist to classic love songs, and even a few of the most famous and touching love arias in existence. For anyone with a soft spot for a tender tune, this is an experience not to be missed.

The idea was sparked by a conversation between D-J Wendt (producer/manager) and long-time Tenor Paul Gelsumini

about Paul's upcoming wedding. Paul was planning to use "Perfect" for the first dance with the hope the other Tenors would join in, serenading him and his new wife Jessica. It's one of the most memorable moments of a couple's life and the very next day D-J Wendt phoned Stephen Baker (record producer/musical director) with the notion of an album and show dedicated to Wedding first dance songs. Love Is in the Air hopes to bring joy and hope to its audience, a chance to reminisce and as always enjoy a few laughs as The TEN Tenors use their voices and sense of humor to navigate love in all its forms.

Since The TEN Tenors was first formed in 1995, the group has performed extensively in Australia, overseas and on television, and their signature brand of music featuring 10-part harmonies has been enjoyed by more than 90 million people. They have headlined more than 2,000 concerts around the world, sold more than 3.5 million concert tickets and become renowned for their dynamic, choreographed performances and skillful ability to seamlessly transition from operatic arias to soulful ballads through to chart-topping pop and rock songs.



Tickets are $48-$65 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.