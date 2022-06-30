Disney's FROZEN Presented By Broadway Dallas, July 20 - August 7

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, Broadway Dallas, and Broadway Across America (BAA) have announced casting for the Dallas engagement of Disney's Frozen.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play a 3-week premiere engagement at the Music Hall at Fair Park beginning Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with performances playing through Sunday, August 7, 2022, as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. Opening night is set for Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as "Elsa" and Lauren Nicole Chapman as "Anna," the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Ryan McCartan as "Hans," F. Michael Haynie as "Olaf," Mason Reeves as "Kristoff," Jeremy Morse as "Weselton," Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as "Sven," as well as Aria Kane ("Young Anna"), Arwen Monzon-Sanders ("Young Elsa") and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan ("Young Elsa") and Victoria Hope Chan ("Young Anna").

Frozen also features Belinda Allyn, Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Natalie Goodin, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Dustin Layton, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Travis Patton, Jessie Peltier, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, Natalie Wisdom and Peli Naomi Woods

In Dallas, Frozen will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Tickets are available online at BroadwayDallas.org and by phone at 800-982-2787. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical Productions' megahit The Lion King on tour across North America, and the critics agree, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News).

"Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" writes the Evening Standard. The Los Angeles Times declares "the North American tour is irresistible in its creativity and verve" and The Hollywood Reporter proclaims that Frozen is "thawing hearts from coast to coast!"

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.