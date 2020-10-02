Danielle Georgiou Dance Group Presents THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW

The performances is streaming live October 23-November 3.

The ghosts of Theatre Three are back! The Danielle Georgiou Dance Group is returning to Theatre Three with their critically acclaimed variety show, The Bippy Bobby Boo Show, but with a new twist! Coming this October, enjoy an evening, or 6, with a new live show each night streamed directly to your living room! This year, audiences will get a chance to hear their own voices on-air and on-stage with THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW: 2020 CALL-IN SPECIAL! Streaming live October 23-November 3!

Commemorating the scariest year ever, THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW: 2020 CALL-IN SPECIAL will be full of glitz, gags, and glamorous ghosts! After spending a glorious run with live audiences, the ghosts have become stir-crazy in the theatre without a show going on! Instead of waiting for audiences to return in person, the ghosts will be haunting the internet with this live-streamed interactive event! Still dazzling with the influence of 1960s musical variety show, the ghosts have a few new tricks up their sleeves as they take their show to Internet and into your homes!

Do you have a joke for Bippy Bobby? Join the tradition and call in with your favorite Halloween humor! Want to give Bippy a piece of your mind? Ring the Halloween hotline and howl! Get your tickets for this wild internet extravaganza and come join in the fun! If last year is any indication, this will be fall's swankiest night of theatre!

Bonus: Bippy will be hosting an Election Day special that you don't want to miss!

Directed and choreographed by Danielle Georgiou. Written by Justin Locklear and Danielle Georgiou. Music composed by Justin Locklear. THE BIPPY BOBBY BOO SHOW: 2020 CALL-IN SPECIAL will be performed and designed to work within the necessary current social distancing restrictions. Streaming access codes are only $15 and are available for purchase at www.Theatre3Dallas.com.

The cast includes William Acker, Elaina Alspach, Danny Anchondo, Colby Calhoun, Ruben Carrazana, Kelli Howard, Cory Kosel, Nick Leos, Monet Lerner, Justin Locklear, Becki McDonald, Sarah Mendez, Omar Padilla, Marti Etheridge-Schweitzer, Trey Pendergrass.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, October 23 at 10:00 PM

Saturday, October 24 at 10:00 PM

Thursday, October 29 at 9:30 PM

Friday, October 30 at 10:00 PM

Saturday, October 31 at 10:00 PM

Tuesday, November 3 at 7:30 PM

