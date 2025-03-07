Dallastown Area High School To Go INTO THE WOODS This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dallastown Area High School will present Into the Woods from March 27 to March 30, 2025. This beloved and thought-provoking musical, with music and lyrics by the legendary Stephen Sondheim, takes audiences on a journey through the intertwining fates of fairy tale characters, blending magic, mystery, and profound storytelling.

Unlike traditional fairy tales, Into the Woods offers a more mature and intricate look at these familiar stories. “It's interesting to experience fairy tale stories that we all grew up with but with a darker twist,” says Julie Cioffi (Cinderella), emphasizing how the show challenges childhood perceptions. The storylines crisscross in a layered way, which Jack McDermott's (Wolf) enjoys, “The complexity of the show is what I like best.” He describes the production as “all over the place with multiple storylines crossing,” creating a dynamic and engaging experience for audiences.

The show's structure also allows for a more intimate experience, as Maddie Bernadzikowski (Lucinda) explains, “This show is a lot more intimate than others. The scenes are smaller, and audiences will get to know the characters better.” This intimacy is complemented by the musical's unique composition. “I love the rhythmic intricacies and the intertwining of storylines because when it finally comes together, it feels like unity even when so much is happening at one time,” notes Madeleine Phillips (Step-Mother).

Beyond its storytelling, Into the Woods carries an emotional weight that resonates with both cast and audience. Leah Altman (Cinderella's Mother) describes it as a more powerful show, message, and story. “It's a lot more emotional,” she says. “You feel things when you're working on it and feel things when you watch it.” Roman Mastromatteo (Mysterious Man) is equally captivated, highlighting the theatrical spectacle: “There's a lot of magic in this show – the lighting and, oh my goodness, Sondheim's music is amazing in the way it can tell a story all on its own.”

The story itself takes many twists and turns, keeping audiences intrigued until the very end. “It's interesting to see how everything works out in the end,” Luke Miller (Baker) promises. “The many twists and turns lead to a cool ending with the way characters change.” Chase Delogu (Steward) agrees, adding, “There are a lot of plot twists of these normal, familiar stories that take a turn for the worst in the best way possible, and I think that's highly entertaining.”

Amidst the magic and depth of the show, there are moments of lightheartedness as well. Chloe Oyler, who plays Milky White, shares her enthusiasm for her role: “Milky White is such a fun part of the show. She brings a certain life to the stage, and I just love her.”

With its stunning musical score, powerful storytelling, and enchanting production elements, Into the Woods is a must-see high school musical event that will leave audiences spellbound. Don't miss the chance to experience the magic live on stage at Dallastown Area High School.

Adventure to Dallastown Area High School's production of Into the Woods Thursday, March 27 through Saturday, March 29 at 7pm, and Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 at 2pm. Tickets can be reserved at https://dallastownhighschoolmusical.ludus.com/index.php.

