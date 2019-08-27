Dallas Theater Center Presents ANN

Dallas Theater Center announced today that the part of Ann Richards in ANN will be played by Libby Villari. Currently portraying Ann in a production of ANN at The ZACH Theatre in Austin, Texas, Villari is receiving rave reviews. Broadway World's, Addison McKissack wrote, "Villari oozes that classic Texas charm that can't help but make you feel at home, and every single aspect of her performance is pure magic."

Villari, a Fort Worth resident, is best known for her work as Mayor Rodell on Friday Night Lights and as the Grandmother in the Oscar-winning Boyhood.

"When I first heard that Libby Villari, the Mayor on Friday Night Lights, was playing ANN in small theatres, I thought, hmm, 'good casting', but we happened to meet, and it turns out, she's cut from the same bolt as Ann Richards-and has a unique understanding of that world," said Holland Taylor, writer and creator of ANN. "Libby is the real deal, and we asked her to come and knock 'em OUT as ANN in Austin, a good place to prove her mettle. It takes chops, smarts, heart, a lot of funny, and true grit to play this big and profound role. Libby, once Mayor, now Governor, is in office. I am thrilled she is close by and all tuned up to walk right into this engagement at the Dallas Theater Center- she won't break a sweat!

Ann reveals the feisty and unadulterated life of legendary Texas Governor Ann Richards in a "blisteringly funny" (Washingtonian Magazine) play written by Emmy Award-winning actress and writer Holland Taylor (The Practice, Two and a Half Men). Now an icon, both heroic and hilarious, Ann Richards is profoundly inspiring. While her leadership as a woman couldn't be more timely, she remains truly a woman for all seasons. Libby Villari's performance is an intimate chronicle of Richards' legacy and how she was determined to do what she could to 'make life better for people' and open government up to everyone. In her valiant and inimitable way, she has made her mark on the world. "Frank, funny and warm" (New York Times), Ann is a captivating tribute to Richards' life as an activist, politician and feminist champion.

"Governor Richards was a towering figure in Texas and our nation's political life," said, Kevin Moriarty, Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, Dallas Theater Center. "She was smart, driven and funny as hell, and she advocated passionately for the people whose voices often weren't being heard. I'm eager to reintroduce her Dallas audiences through Holland Taylor's funny and moving play and with Libby Villari's stunning performance."

ANN is directed by Kristen Van Ginhoven and co-produced with Arena Stage in Washington D.C., ANN opens on Oct. 15 and runs through Nov. 10 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Press Night will be Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets to ANN are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at (214) 522-8499.

Jayne Atkinson, originally cast as Ann, withdrew due to scheduling conflicts with A New Television series on NBC.

Set Designer Juliana von Haubrich, Costume Designer Jess Goldstein, Sound Designer M.L. Dogg, Lighting Designer Andi Lyons and Wig Designer Paul Huntley will bring the one-woman production to life at the historic Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Dallas Theater Center's Stay Late, a free, brief, post-show conversation, will take place after each performance. Patrons will be able to share their insights about the play in a lively discussion. Stay Late is presented by Wells Fargo.

Support for ANN is provided by Fanchon & Howard Hallam.





