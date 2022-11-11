Dallas Theater Center Names Kevin Moriarty Executive Director

Kevin Moriarty, who has served as Dallas Theater Center's Enloe/Rose Artistic Director for 15 years, has been named Executive Director, following the recent announcement of the retirement of DTC managing director Jeffrey Woodward, who has served in that position for eight years. DTC's Board of Directors will launch a national search for a new Enloe/Rose Artistic Director early this winter.

"DTC is fortunate to have had Jeff and Kevin as a leadership team, and together, they brought us through the last few difficult years," said DTC Board of Trustees Chair, Jennifer Altabef. "We know that Kevin will continue to advance DTC's mission in his new role, as he focuses on organizational health, equity, diversity and inclusion, and bringing our exceptional artistry to all of our community. Kevin will also head our strategy for the future, including the exciting renovation of the Kalita Humphreys Theater and reimagining the park around it as a place of shared connection to art, architecture, and nature."

In its nearly 64-year history, Moriarty was DTC's only fifth artistic director. During his tenure, Moriarty has led DTC through many new artistic initiatives, including the move into the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre at the AT&T Performing Arts Center; the creation of the Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company; the establishment of Public Works Dallas; an extensive series of new play productions, workshops and commissions; community collaborations with North Texas Food Bank, Dallas Holocaust, and Human Rights Museum, Dallas Museum of Art, Sixth Floor Museum, and most of the region's theater companies; and an educational partnership with SMU Meadows School of the Arts. Moriarty has also served the local and national arts community as board chair of the Dallas Arts District and Theater Communications Group, and the national service organization for the nonprofit American theater.

Under the leadership of Woodward and Moriarty, DTC was awarded the prestigious Regional Theatre Tony Award in 2017.

"After fifteen years of producing and directing theater productions as artistic director, I am honored to have the opportunity to turn my focus to DTC's institutional future," said Moriarty. "We are living through a time of immense change. I am eager to support a new generation of artistic leadership at DTC, while turning my primary focus to ensuring DTC's long-term organizational health, deepening our relationship with our community, and ensuring that our city's flagship theater will thrive for generations to come. At the end of December, we will present to the City of Dallas a visionary Master Plan for the future of our historic Kalita Humphreys Theater. I am energized by the opportunity to bring all of my energy and creativity to the challenge of ensuring that DTC is a place where all are welcome, and where theater created of Dallas, for Dallas, and by Dallas will flourish for generations to come."

Moriarty will formally step into the Executive Director role on January 1, 2023.

DTC's Board of Directors will immediately embark on a national search to select a successor for Moriarty as artistic director, with an expected appointment to be announced in the fall of 2023.

One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the recipient of the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs for an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, DTC is a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its annual season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus, and Rem Koolhaas, and at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright. Under the leadership of Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty and Managing Director Jeffrey Woodward, Dallas Theater Center produces a year-round subscription series of classics, musicals, and new plays and an annual production of A Christmas Carol. Additionally, the theater produces extensive education programs, including the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award-winning Project Discovery; a partnership with Southern Methodist University's Meadows School of the Arts; and many community collaborations. In 2017, in collaboration with Ignite/Arts Dallas at SMU Meadows School of the Arts and the AT&T Performing Arts Center, DTC launched Public Works Dallas, a groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project designed to deliberately blur the line between professional artists and community members, culminating in an annual production featuring more than 200 Dallas citizens performing a large-scale theatrical pageant. Throughout its history, Dallas Theater Center has produced many new works, including The Texas Trilogy by Preston Jones in 1978; Robert Penn Warren's All the King's Men, adapted by Adrian Hall, in 1986; and recent premieres of Penny Candy by DTC resident playwright Jonathan Norton; The Supreme Leader by Don Nguyen; Miller, Mississippi by Boo Killebrew; Stagger Lee by Will Power; Giant by Michael John LaChiusa and Sybille Pearson; Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure by Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn; Bella: An American Tall Tale by Kirsten Childs; Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter; The Fortress of Solitude by Michael Friedman and Itamar Moses; and Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical by Robert Horn, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.