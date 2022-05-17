Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dallas Symphony Orchestra to Present TOY STORY Live in Concert

The show is part of DSO's Movies in Concert series. 

May. 17, 2022  

The Dallas Symphony will host Disney Concert's newest live-to-picture concert event featuring the timeless classic film, Toy Story, accompanied by Randy Newman's beloved score, conducted by Sarah Hicks.

At Movies in Concert, DSO projects films in their entirety on a large screen above the orchestra. The DSO then plays the score live along with the film for the ultimate movie experience for music lovers.

Toy Story - Live in Concert

Meyerson Symphony Center

June 24-26, 2022

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, Sunday at 3:00 pm

Tickets start at $32

Conducted by Sarah Hicks

DSO invites families to bring the children and grandchildren to follow along as pull-string cowboy, Woody, and astronaut action figure, Buzz Lightyear, grow from enemies battling for the attention of their owner Andy to comrades who join forces.



