DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Bass Performance Hall Announces Digital Lottery

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that DEAR EVAN HANSEN, winner of six Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical, will host a digital ticket lottery offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets available per performance. The show makes its long-awaited Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement January 4-9 as part of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season.



The digital lottery will begin accepting entries TODAY for all performances and will be accepted until 10:30 a.m. CST the day before the performance. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $25 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link by the deadline listed in the winner's notification email. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by that claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase. All ticketholders will be required to comply with the enhanced health and safety protocols at Bass Performance Hall. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance in the engagement. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Instagram (@basshall), Twitter (@basshall) and Facebook (@Bassperformancehall) for additional lottery news and information.



Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.luckyseat.com/dearevanhansen-fortworth.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson ("tick, tick,...boom," "Fosse/Verdon"), a score by GrammyÂ®, TonyÂ®, and Academy AwardÂ® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

DEAR EVAN HANSEN rings in the new year as part of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season. The series continues into summer 2022 with a trio of standouts - a reimagined production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, winner of the 2019 Tony AwardÂ® for Best Musical Revival; in celebration of its 50th Anniversary, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR returns with a new mesmerizing production creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring; and direct from Broadway, the 2021-2022 season concludes with MEAN GIRLS. Featuring a book by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS is "by far the funniest musical of the year!" (Chicago Tribune).

HAMILTON, rescheduled to January 18-February 6, 2022, is also now on sale. Tickets for the original June 9-28, 2020, dates will be honored for the new dates. No action is necessary for current ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website, www.basshall.com, or Bass Hall Box Office. Those who purchased tickets through third parties will need to contact their points of purchase.

To view the latest health and safety protocols that will be in place at Bass Hall, including masks and new entry requirements, please visit www.basshall.com/reopeningplans. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's reopening plan protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.