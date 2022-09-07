Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Coppell Arts Center To Present THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW, October 1 & 2 

After 20 years as a Master of Bubbles, in 2007 Fan Yang brought his unique brand of bubble artistry to the Big Apple and has since wowed bubble lovers of all ages. 

Sep. 07, 2022  
Coppell Arts Center To Present THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW, October 1 & 2 

Coppell Arts Center will bring the family-friendly bubble wizardy of The Gazillion Bubble Show to Coppell for four performances on Saturday, October 1 (1 PM & 7 PM) and Sunday, October 2 (1 PM & 6 PM).

After 20 years as a Master of Bubbles, in 2007 Fan Yang brought his unique brand of bubble artistry to the Big Apple and has since wowed bubble lovers of all ages. The Gazillion Bubble Show truly is a family affair for Fan: his wife Ana, son Deni, daughter Melody, and brother Jano all can be found on stage in New York and around the world performing their bubble magic.

Audiences are delighted with an unbubblievable experience, washed with a bubble tide, and some even find themselves INSIDE a bubble. Mind-blowing bubble magic, spectacular laser lighting effects, and momentary soapy masterpieces will make you smile, laugh, and feel like a kid again!

This immersive show promises to be an incrediBUBBLE experience that audiences of all ages will enjoy! Performances will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $36 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.


