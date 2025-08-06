Cast Theatrical To Present Melodrama SHE WAS ONLY MARGINALLY MODEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cast Theatrical Company will continue its 2025 season with She Was Only Marginally Modest, a classic melodrama by Vern Harden. Directed by John D. Herrick, the production will run from August 8 through 31 at Cast’s home venue, 1909 Avenue G in downtown Rosenberg.

Set in the deep woods of Colorado, She Was Only Marginally Modest is packed with pun-filled dialogue, over-the-top characters, and plenty of twists and turns. As Ma Belle struggles to save the Dead Moose Lodge from foreclosure, she must also fend off the unwanted advances of the villainous Judge Jury McBribe. True to the melodramatic form, audiences can expect exaggerated scenes, broad comedy, and a healthy helping of moose muffins.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Now celebrating over 35 years of community theater, Cast Theatrical Company remains the longest-running theater of its kind in Fort Bend County.