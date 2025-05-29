 tracking pixel
Cast Set for OKLAHOMA! at NTPA Repertory Theatre

Performances will run from June 13–22, 2025.

By: May. 29, 2025
Cast Set for OKLAHOMA! at NTPA Repertory Theatre Image
NTPA Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast of its upcoming summer production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, performing June 13-22, 2025, at the Rodenbaugh Theatre inside the Willow Bend Center of the Arts.

Oklahoma! marks Rodgers & Hammerstein's first collaboration and remains one of the most innovative and influential musicals in theatre history. Set in a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, the story explores the spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys, set against the backdrop of a blossoming romance between Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl. Their love story intertwines with the comedic misadventures of the bold Ado Annie and the ever-hopeful Will Parker, in a heartwarming tale of determination, optimism, and the promise of a new land.

This professional production is part of NTPA's Plano Summer Musical Series and will feature adult professional actors alongside NTPA Summer Stock performers-talented students from top collegiate theatre programs around the country, including numerous NTPA alumni.

Featured Cast: Elijah Hillman as Curly, Lily Hogge as Laurey, Jake Busher as Will Parker, Audrey Shin # as Ado Annie, Beau Mills as Jud Fry, Bonnie Grugle as Aunt Eller, and Keane Nair as Ali Hakim.

Additional Cast Members: Amelia Ramsey, Alejandro Erives, Riley Samuel #, Jasper Allen, Macayla Brown, Lindsey Yoder #, Elizabeth Brockman #, Lola Cate Bradley*, Avery Soto #, Tony Lopez #, Timothy Chong #, Hannah Blake #, Emily Adams, Caroline Pillow*, Greta Knight, Lowrey DeVore, Lindsey Fetter #, Hannah Faith Sizemore, Joy Wilson, and Stephanie McQuain.
(* = 2025 NTPA Summer Stock Actor, # = NTPA Alumni)

Creative Team: Director: Nick Mann; Music Director: Preston Page; Choreographer: Ellie Sassano; Assistant Director: Zambrae Heard-Saenz; Stage Manager: Winta Berhane; Set Design: Melissa Winton.

Director Nick Mann shares, "Oklahoma! is a personal dream of mine to direct. Growing up in Texas, I see my family members in these characters. I love Golden Age musicals, and Oklahoma! is the epitome of that genre."



