Cast Set for OKLAHOMA! at NTPA Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NTPA Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast of its upcoming summer production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, performing June 13-22, 2025, at the Rodenbaugh Theatre inside the Willow Bend Center of the Arts.

Oklahoma! marks Rodgers & Hammerstein's first collaboration and remains one of the most innovative and influential musicals in theatre history. Set in a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, the story explores the spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys, set against the backdrop of a blossoming romance between Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl. Their love story intertwines with the comedic misadventures of the bold Ado Annie and the ever-hopeful Will Parker, in a heartwarming tale of determination, optimism, and the promise of a new land.

This professional production is part of NTPA's Plano Summer Musical Series and will feature adult professional actors alongside NTPA Summer Stock performers-talented students from top collegiate theatre programs around the country, including numerous NTPA alumni.

Featured Cast: Elijah Hillman as Curly, Lily Hogge as Laurey, Jake Busher as Will Parker, Audrey Shin # as Ado Annie, Beau Mills as Jud Fry, Bonnie Grugle as Aunt Eller, and Keane Nair as Ali Hakim.

Additional Cast Members: Amelia Ramsey, Alejandro Erives, Riley Samuel #, Jasper Allen, Macayla Brown, Lindsey Yoder #, Elizabeth Brockman #, Lola Cate Bradley*, Avery Soto #, Tony Lopez #, Timothy Chong #, Hannah Blake #, Emily Adams, Caroline Pillow*, Greta Knight, Lowrey DeVore, Lindsey Fetter #, Hannah Faith Sizemore, Joy Wilson, and Stephanie McQuain.

(* = 2025 NTPA Summer Stock Actor, # = NTPA Alumni)

Creative Team: Director: Nick Mann; Music Director: Preston Page; Choreographer: Ellie Sassano; Assistant Director: Zambrae Heard-Saenz; Stage Manager: Winta Berhane; Set Design: Melissa Winton.

Director Nick Mann shares, "Oklahoma! is a personal dream of mine to direct. Growing up in Texas, I see my family members in these characters. I love Golden Age musicals, and Oklahoma! is the epitome of that genre."

Comments

Best Sound Design - Live Standings Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 14% Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds