Cast And Creative Announced For GHOST QUARTET at IMPRINT Theatreworks

IMPRINT Theatreworks has announced the cast & creative teams for Dave Malloy's gorgeous and haunting song cycle, GHOST QUARTET, opening May 31st at The Bath House Cultural center.

From the creator of the recent Broadway musical sensation Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 comes Dave Malloy's fully immersive song cycle about love, death, and whiskey.

Ghost Quartet follows four friends who drink and tell interwoven narratives spanning seven centuries, following Rose Red and Pearl White, who repeatedly cross paths in an experience that questions love and defines forgiveness and regret. Audiences will experience multi-dimensional stories and unique melodies in this immersive setting where the actors play dozens of characters and instruments, and nothing is as it seems. GHOST QUARTET is a true piece of originality that should not be missed.

GHOST QUARTET BY Dave Malloy

Cast/Musicians

Mindy Bell

Devin Berg

Benjamin Brown

Brandon Wilhelm*

*Appearing through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

Creative Team

Director: Ashley H. White

Musical Director: Adam C. Wright

Assistant Director: Taylor Mercado Owen

Stage Manager: Theresa Kellar

Costume Designer: Jessie Wallace

Scenic Designer: Billy Betsill

Lighting Designer: Lori Honeycutt

Sound Designer: Brian Christensen

Website, Information, and Tickets: https://imprinttheatreworks.org/





