Cast And Creative Announced For GHOST QUARTET at IMPRINT Theatreworks
IMPRINT Theatreworks has announced the cast & creative teams for Dave Malloy's gorgeous and haunting song cycle, GHOST QUARTET, opening May 31st at The Bath House Cultural center.
From the creator of the recent Broadway musical sensation Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 comes Dave Malloy's fully immersive song cycle about love, death, and whiskey.
Ghost Quartet follows four friends who drink and tell interwoven narratives spanning seven centuries, following Rose Red and Pearl White, who repeatedly cross paths in an experience that questions love and defines forgiveness and regret. Audiences will experience multi-dimensional stories and unique melodies in this immersive setting where the actors play dozens of characters and instruments, and nothing is as it seems. GHOST QUARTET is a true piece of originality that should not be missed.
GHOST QUARTET BY Dave Malloy
Cast/Musicians
Mindy Bell
Devin Berg
Benjamin Brown
Brandon Wilhelm*
*Appearing through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association
Creative Team
Director: Ashley H. White
Musical Director: Adam C. Wright
Assistant Director: Taylor Mercado Owen
Stage Manager: Theresa Kellar
Costume Designer: Jessie Wallace
Scenic Designer: Billy Betsill
Lighting Designer: Lori Honeycutt
Sound Designer: Brian Christensen
Website, Information, and Tickets: https://imprinttheatreworks.org/