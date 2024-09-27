COMPANY to Launch Digital Lottery for Bass Hall Engagement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performing Arts Fort Worth will launch a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct for the engagement of COMPANY. Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $31 tickets available for all performances of COMPANY at Bass Hall. On the heels of a premiere North Texas engagement at Dallas’ AT&T Performing Arts Center, the thrilling Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s hit musical comedy comes to Bass Hall in a limited engagement October 1-6 as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, September 30, for the Tuesday evening performance, October 1. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to four (4) tickets at $31 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, October 6. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall), Threads (@basshall) and Twitter/X (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

COMPANY comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. The season continues with the Broadway smash hit musical based on the Tim Burton classic, BEETLEJUICE; the musical story of everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny, MRS. DOUBTFIRE; the story of one of the greatest R&B groups of all time, AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS; the uproarious new play based on the ultimate whodunit game, CLUE; a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson, MJ; Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary musical mashup, remixed for the stage, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; the highly anticipated revival of the innovative twist on the Wizard of Oz that took Broadway by storm, THE WIZ; and completing the season, the original musical from award-winning country music songwriters Brandy Clark and Mineral Wells native Shane McAnally, SHUCKED.

This spectacular lineup features Fort Worth and holiday favorite, Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, plus the world’s most popular musical, LES MISÉRABLES as Season Add-Ons.

