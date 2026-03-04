Vishal & Sheykhar Announce U.S. Return with THE SUPERHIT TOUR in July 2026

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After selling out venues across the United States in 2025, Vishal & Sheykhar are set to return in July with “The Superhit Tour,” produced by Kash Patel Productions. The composer duo's upcoming run will expand into San Jose, Dallas, Nashville, and South Florida, bringing one of Bollywood's most recognizable live shows back to American stages.

Last year's tour underscored the pair's growing foothold in the North American market. Across multiple cities, audiences filled arenas, turning concerts into full-scale sing-alongs that stretched beyond the final encore. For those behind the tour, the message from fans was unmistakable.

“We saw such an amazing turnout and a real sense of community in 2025,” said Kash Patel, Founder and CEO of Kash Patel Productions. “In Toronto, the entire arena was on its feet. People were dancing from the first song, and the roar of the crowd didn't let up. After a night like that, you don't wait too long to plan the next one. It felt important to bring that energy to more cities so more communities across the country can be part of it.”

For more than two decades, Vishal & Sheykhar have helped define the sound of modern Indian cinema. The Mumbai-based duo has composed music for over 350 films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi industries. Their catalog includes 72 number-one singles and has surpassed 3 billion global streams, reflecting a reach that extends far beyond the theater.

Their résumé reads like a playlist of contemporary Bollywood staples. Songs such as “Desi Girl,” “Bang Bang,” “Nashe Si Chadh Gayi,” “Sheila Ki Jawani,” “Manwa Laage,” “Ghungroo,” and “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” remain fixtures at weddings, clubs, and concert halls alike. Their work on Om Shanti Om earned the IIFA Award for Best Music Director and a Filmfare nomination, while additional honors include multiple Mirchi Music Awards and Zee Cine Awards.

The duo's influence has also crossed borders through collaborations with Akon, Diplo, The Vamps, and Imogen Heap, introducing global pop audiences to the scale and polish of contemporary Bollywood production. Yet onstage, their catalog takes on another dimension.

“The love we experienced last year was incredible,” said Vishal Dadlani. “I love being right in the middle of that energy. When thousands of people start singing louder than the speakers, you just stand there and take it in. Meeting fans after the show and hearing what the music means to them is why we do this. This year we're coming back with more fire, a few new surprises, and I'm ready to do it again.”



“The love we felt from audiences across the U.S. last year was truly special,” said Sheykhar Ravjiani. “For me, the music always begins as something personal, but on stage it becomes something shared and powerful. Hearing thousands of voices sing the melodies back to us is an indescribable feeling. With ‘The Superhit Tour,' we're bringing that same passion, scale, and emotion to new cities, and we're looking forward to creating those moments all over again.”

“The Superhit Tour” will feature a full live band and large-scale production built around the duo's biggest hits, balancing arena-sized dance numbers with moments that invite the crowd to carry the chorus. The addition of Nashville, long regarded as a cornerstone of American music culture, reflects the expanding presence of South Asian artists in major U.S. markets.

Confirmed Tour Dates:

July 11, 2026: San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA

July 12, 2026: Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, TX

July 17, 2026: The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN

July 26, 2026: Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL

For venue details and ticket information, https://kashpatelproductions.com/event/vishal-sheykhar-the-superhit-tour/