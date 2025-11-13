CHRISTMAS IN KILLARNEY, AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION Comes To The Coppell Arts Center In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The sensational Christmas Season musical, Christmas in Killarney, An Irish Christmas Celebration, is coming to The Coppell Arts Center for two performances on Sunday, December 7 at 2 PM and 6 PM. Created by the 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Scott Doherty and worldwide touring Irish musician Chris Smith, Christmas in Killarney combines the excitement of Irish dance with the harmonies of traditional Christmas classics.

Set in Killarney, Ireland in the late 1920's, Christmas in Killarney shows what it means to celebrate Christmas the ‘Irish' way, were many of our own Christmas traditions originated. This special concert overflows with holiday traditions and features your favorite Christmas songs. But that's not all! You'll also witness Irish dancers leaping through the air and tapping along to the music and harmonies of the season. This trip to the Emerald Isle will show what it means to celebrate Christmas the “Irish” way - where some of the most iconic Christmas traditions originated. Scott Doherty has described the production as “exactly what we need right now; a feel-good story about love, family, and traditions straight from Ireland.”

The Coppell Arts Center is located at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. The Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's retail and entertainment district, the Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue and fills a need expressed by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot Center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 120-seat black box theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as an outdoor community space for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. For more information, visit CoppellArtsCenter.org or follow the Coppell Arts Center on Facebook or Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.